In this Baldur’s Gate 3 Weapons guide, we will give you in-depth details about all the weapons and their effects that they deal with the enemies you will face in BG3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Weapons
In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are many different weapons that can be used in your adventures.
New weapons can be obtained by completing quests, buying them from merchants, or looting them from different locations.
Weapons are also dropped by Bosses and Enemies.
In this guide, we will explain all Weapon Skills and list all weapons that are present in BG 3.
Weapon Skills
In Baldur’s Gate 3, each weapon has a certain Weapon Skill, which provides each weapon certain bonuses.
We have listed and explained all Weapons skills in BG 3 below. These skills require Action to use.
Cleave
Cleave helps you swing your weapon in a large arc to attack multiple enemies at once.
Max range of cleave is 2m. It requires a Longsword equipped to be used.
Pin Down
Pin down allows you to make a ranged weapon deal piercing damage and reduce the target’s movement speed by 3m.
Max range of Pin Down is 18m. It is mostly present in Bows.
Slash
Slash allows you to perform slash attacks at enemies, which inflicts bleeding. Max range is 1.5m.
Smash
Smash makes a melee weapon attack deal bludgeon damage. Max range of Smash is 1.5m.
Topple
Topple inflicts prone damage. It requires a short rest to recharge, and the max range of Topple is 1.5m.
Weapon Types
Below, we will list all the weapons by their type present in BG 3.
Martial Versatile Weapons
|Name
|Damage
|Proficiency
|Rarity
|Range
|Qualities
|Weapon Skills
|Warhammer
|Bludgeoning (One Handed, Two-Handed)
|Martial
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Versatile, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment +1 Smash
|Faithbreaker
|Bludgeoning (One Handed, Two-Handed)
|Martial
|Rare
|1.5m
|Versatile, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment +1 Absolute Power
Melee Weapons
|Name
|Damage
|Proficiency
|Rarity
|Range
|Qualities
|Weapon Skills
|Steelforged Sword
|Piercing
|Martial
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment +1, Slash
|Dagger
|Piercing
|Simple
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment +1, Slash
|Rapier
|Piercing
|Martial
|Common
|1.5m
|Finesse, Dippable
|Slash
|Xyanyde
|Bludgeoning
|Simple
|Rare
|1.5m
|Dippable
|Smash, Xyanide’s Fire
|Scimitar
|Slashing
|Martial
|Common
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Slash
|Torch
|Bludgeoning
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Light, Dippable
|N/A
|Shortsword
|Piercing
|Martial
|Common
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Slash
|Goblin Scimitar
|Slashing
|Martial
|Common
|1.5
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Slash
|Mace
|Bludgeoning
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Dippable
|Smash
|Dagger
|Piercing
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Slash
|Handaxe
|Slashing
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Light, Dippable
|Slash
|Worgfang
|Piercing
|Simple
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Light, Finesse, Dippable
|Slash, Goblin’s Undoing
Two-Handed Melee Weapons
|Name
|Damage
|Proficiency
|Rarity
|Range
|Qualities
|Weapon Skills
|Glaive
|Slashing
|Martial
|Uncommon
|2.5m
|Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable, Extra Reach
|Weapon Enchantment, Cleave
|Greatsword
|Slashing
|Martial
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment, Cleave
|Greataxe
|Slashing
|Martial
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable
|Weapon Enchantment, Cleave
|Greatclub
|Bludgeoning
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Two-Handed, Dippable
|Smash
|The Watcher’s Guide
|Piercing
|Simple
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Two-Handed, Dippable, Can’t be dual-wielded
|Rush, Death’s Promise
|Nature’s Snare
|Bludgeoning
|Simple
|Uncommon
|1.5m
|Two-Handed, Dippable
|Topple, Fly Trap
|Sorrow
|Slashing
|Martial
|Rare
|2.5m
|Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable, Extra Reach
|Weapon Enchantment, Ensnaring Strike (Melee), Regret
Two-Handed Ranged Weapons
|Name
|Damage
|Proficiency
|Rarity
|Range
|Qualities
|Weapon Skills
|Goblin Bow
|Piercing
|Simple
|Common
|18m
|Ammunition, Two-Handed, Dippable
|Pin Down
|Shortbow
|Piercing
|Simple
|Common
|18m
|Ammunition, Two-Handed, Dippable
|Pin Down
Versatile Melee Weapons
|Name
|Damage
|Proficiency
|Rarity
|Range
|Qualities
|Weapon Skills
|Quarterstaff
|Bludgeoning (One-Handed, Two-Handed)
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Dippable, Can’t be dual-wielded, Versatile
|Topple
|Longsword
|Slashing
|Martial
|Common
|1.5m
|Versatile, Dippable
|Cleave
|Ritual Staff
|Bludgeoning (One-Handed, Two-Handed)
|Simple
|Common
|1.5m
|Dippable, Can’t be dual-wielded, Versatile
|Topple