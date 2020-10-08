In this Baldur’s Gate 3 Weapons guide, we will give you in-depth details about all the weapons and their effects that they deal with the enemies you will face in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Weapons

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are many different weapons that can be used in your adventures.

New weapons can be obtained by completing quests, buying them from merchants, or looting them from different locations.

Weapons are also dropped by Bosses and Enemies.

In this guide, we will explain all Weapon Skills and list all weapons that are present in BG 3.

Weapon Skills

In Baldur’s Gate 3, each weapon has a certain Weapon Skill, which provides each weapon certain bonuses.

We have listed and explained all Weapons skills in BG 3 below. These skills require Action to use.

Cleave

Cleave helps you swing your weapon in a large arc to attack multiple enemies at once.

Max range of cleave is 2m. It requires a Longsword equipped to be used.

Pin Down

Pin down allows you to make a ranged weapon deal piercing damage and reduce the target’s movement speed by 3m.

Max range of Pin Down is 18m. It is mostly present in Bows.

Slash

Slash allows you to perform slash attacks at enemies, which inflicts bleeding. Max range is 1.5m.

Smash

Smash makes a melee weapon attack deal bludgeon damage. Max range of Smash is 1.5m.

Topple

Topple inflicts prone damage. It requires a short rest to recharge, and the max range of Topple is 1.5m.

Weapon Types

Below, we will list all the weapons by their type present in BG 3.

Martial Versatile Weapons

Name Damage Proficiency Rarity Range Qualities Weapon Skills Warhammer Bludgeoning (One Handed, Two-Handed) Martial Uncommon 1.5m Versatile, Dippable Weapon Enchantment +1 Smash Faithbreaker Bludgeoning (One Handed, Two-Handed) Martial Rare 1.5m Versatile, Dippable Weapon Enchantment +1 Absolute Power

Melee Weapons

Name Damage Proficiency Rarity Range Qualities Weapon Skills Steelforged Sword Piercing Martial Uncommon 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Weapon Enchantment +1, Slash Dagger Piercing Simple Uncommon 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Weapon Enchantment +1, Slash Rapier Piercing Martial Common 1.5m Finesse, Dippable Slash Xyanyde Bludgeoning Simple Rare 1.5m Dippable Smash, Xyanide’s Fire Scimitar Slashing Martial Common 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Slash Torch Bludgeoning Simple Common 1.5m Light, Dippable N/A Shortsword Piercing Martial Common 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Slash Goblin Scimitar Slashing Martial Common 1.5 Light, Finesse, Dippable Slash Mace Bludgeoning Simple Common 1.5m Dippable Smash Dagger Piercing Simple Common 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Slash Handaxe Slashing Simple Common 1.5m Light, Dippable Slash Worgfang Piercing Simple Uncommon 1.5m Light, Finesse, Dippable Slash, Goblin’s Undoing

Two-Handed Melee Weapons

Name Damage Proficiency Rarity Range Qualities Weapon Skills Glaive Slashing Martial Uncommon 2.5m Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable, Extra Reach Weapon Enchantment, Cleave Greatsword Slashing Martial Uncommon 1.5m Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable Weapon Enchantment, Cleave Greataxe Slashing Martial Uncommon 1.5m Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable Weapon Enchantment, Cleave Greatclub Bludgeoning Simple Common 1.5m Two-Handed, Dippable Smash The Watcher’s Guide Piercing Simple Uncommon 1.5m Two-Handed, Dippable, Can’t be dual-wielded Rush, Death’s Promise Nature’s Snare Bludgeoning Simple Uncommon 1.5m Two-Handed, Dippable Topple, Fly Trap Sorrow Slashing Martial Rare 2.5m Heavy, Two-Handed, Dippable, Extra Reach Weapon Enchantment, Ensnaring Strike (Melee), Regret

Two-Handed Ranged Weapons

Name Damage Proficiency Rarity Range Qualities Weapon Skills Goblin Bow Piercing Simple Common 18m Ammunition, Two-Handed, Dippable Pin Down Shortbow Piercing Simple Common 18m Ammunition, Two-Handed, Dippable Pin Down

Versatile Melee Weapons