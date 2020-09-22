This Hades Boons and Blessings guide will cover everything you need to know about Boons. These are boosts you receive from the Olympian gods as rewards and can also be purchased. There are many different ones from each God and they all have their own unique effects.

Hades Boons and Blessings

Boons can be acquired once you clear a room that has a god’s symbol on it. You can also buy them for 150 Obols from Charon’s shop

There are 5 rarities of boons:

Classic

Rare

Epic

Heroic

Legendary

Certain Hades Boons and Blessings are rarer than others. For example; if you get some from mini-boss encounters then they’re likely to be of greater rarity.

You will have to engage in the Trial of Gods. Here two boons will be offered in the trial and Zagreus can pick one. You will have to battle a bunch of armored foes to complete the Trial.

Aphrodite Boons

These boons will inflict Weak on your enemies for 3 seconds to reduce the damage they can deal to you. In addition to this, it also puts enemies under Charmed. This will cause those foes to attack each other.

Heartbreak Strike : Your Attack deals more damage and inflicts Weak.

: Your Attack deals more damage and inflicts Weak. Heartbreak Flourish : Your Special deals more damage and inflicts

: Your Special deals more damage and inflicts Crush Shot : Your Cast is a wide, short-range blast that inflicts Weak

: Your Cast is a wide, short-range blast that inflicts Weak Passion Dash : Your Dash inflicts damage where you end up, inflicting Weak

: Your Dash inflicts damage where you end up, inflicting Weak Empty Inside : Your Weak effects have a longer duration.

: Your Weak effects have a longer duration. Dying Lament : When foes are slain, they damage nearby foes and inflict Weak.

: When foes are slain, they damage nearby foes and inflict Weak. Wave of Despair : After you take damage, damage nearby foes and inflict Weak.

: After you take damage, damage nearby foes and inflict Weak. Different League : Resist some damage from nearby foes’ attacks.

: Resist some damage from nearby foes’ attacks. Sweet Surrender : Weak-afflicted foes are also more susceptible to damage.

: Weak-afflicted foes are also more susceptible to damage. Broken Resolve : Your Weak effects are more potent.

: Your Weak effects are more potent. Life Affirmation : Any Health chamber rewards are worth more.

: Any Health chamber rewards are worth more. Aphrodite’s Aid: Your Call fires a seeking projectile that inflicts Charm. The charm projectile pierces foes.

Legendary Boon: Unhealthy Fixation will give your Weak effects a 15% chance to Charm foes. You need Sweet Surrender or Empty Inside to get this boon.

Ares Boons

Ares gives boons that inflict Doom, create Blade Rifts, or increase the damage of your attacks.

Doom: After at least 1 Second, victim takes a burst of damage.

After at least 1 Second, victim takes a burst of damage. Curse of Agony : Your Attack inflicts Doom.

: Your Attack inflicts Doom. Curse of Pain : Your Special inflicts Doom.

: Your Special inflicts Doom. Slicing Shot : Cast sends a Blade Rift hurling ahead.

: Cast sends a Blade Rift hurling ahead. Urge to Kill : Your Attack and Cast deal more damage.

: Your Attack and Cast deal more damage. Blade Dash : Your Dash creates a Blade Rift where you started.

: Your Dash creates a Blade Rift where you started. Curse of Vengeance : After you take damage, inflict Doom on surrounding foes.

: After you take damage, inflict Doom on surrounding foes. Black Metal : Your Blade Rift powers deal damage in a wider area.

: Your Blade Rift powers deal damage in a wider area. Engulfing Vortex : Your Blade Rift effects last longer and pull foes in.

: Your Blade Rift effects last longer and pull foes in. Dire Misfortune : Your Doom effects deal more damage when applied multiple times.

: Your Doom effects deal more damage when applied multiple times. Battle Rage : After slaying a foe, your next Attack or Special deals more damage.

: After slaying a foe, your next Attack or Special deals more damage. Impending Doom : Your Doom effects deal more damage, after half a second.

: Your Doom effects deal more damage, after half a second. Ares’ Aid: Your Call turns you into an Invulnerable Blade Rift for 2.5 seconds.

Legendary Boon: Vicious Cycle will increase the damage your Blade Rift deals by +1 for each consecutive hit.

Artemis Boons

Artemis will stick with boons that give you Critical hits and improve Cast abilities.

Deadly Strike: Attack is stronger, with +10% chance to deal Critical damage.

Attack is stronger, with +10% chance to deal Critical damage. Deadly Flourish : Special is stronger, with +20% chance to deal Critical Damage.

: Special is stronger, with +20% chance to deal Critical Damage. True Shot : Your Cast seeks foes, with a 10% chance to deal Critical damage. Not blocked by shield-bearing foes

: Your Cast seeks foes, with a 10% chance to deal Critical damage. Not blocked by shield-bearing foes Hunter Dash : Your Dash-Strike deals more damage.

: Your Dash-Strike deals more damage. Support Fire : After you hit with an Attack, Cast or Special, fire a seeking arrow.

: After you hit with an Attack, Cast or Special, fire a seeking arrow. Clean Kill : Your Critical effects deal even more damage.

: Your Critical effects deal even more damage. Exit Wounds : Your enemies take damage when your last ammo stuck in them gets removed. You don’t get this if you already have Slicing Shot, Trippy Shot, or Crystal Beam.

: Your enemies take damage when your last ammo stuck in them gets removed. You don’t get this if you already have Slicing Shot, Trippy Shot, or Crystal Beam. Pressure Points : Any damage you deal has a chance to be Critical.

: Any damage you deal has a chance to be Critical. Dual Shot : Your Cast fires a second projectile, though it has reduced damage.

: Your Cast fires a second projectile, though it has reduced damage. Hide Breaker : Your Critical effects deal even more damage to Armor.

: Your Critical effects deal even more damage to Armor. Hunter Instinct : Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal Critical damage.

: Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal Critical damage. Hunter’s Mask : After you deal Critical damage to a foe, a foe near it is Marked. ‘Marked’ effect expires after taking Critical damage.

: After you deal Critical damage to a foe, a foe near it is Marked. ‘Marked’ effect expires after taking Critical damage. Artemis’s Aid: Your Call fires a seeking arrow with +35% Critical chance. Not blocked by shield-bearing foes.

Legendary Boon: Fully Loaded gets you extra Cast Ammo for your Cast. You need Quick Reload, Exit Wounds, or Dual Shot to get this boon.

Athena

These boons will let abilities Deflect projectiles.

Divine Strike: Your Attack is stronger, and can Deflect.

Your Attack is stronger, and can Deflect. Divine Flourish: Your Special is stronger, and can Deflect.

Your Special is stronger, and can Deflect. Phalanx Shot : Your Cast damages foes in a small area, and can Deflect.

: Your Cast damages foes in a small area, and can Deflect. Divine Dash : Your Dash deals damage and can Deflect.

: Your Dash deals damage and can Deflect. Brilliant Riposte : Deflecting attacks cause them to deal more damage.

: Deflecting attacks cause them to deal more damage. Sure Footing : You can now walk in Asphodel’s lava without taking damage for a brief period.

: You can now walk in Asphodel’s lava without taking damage for a brief period. Bronze Skin : Resist damage from foes’ attacks.

: Resist damage from foes’ attacks. Holy Shield : After you take damage, damage nearby foes and briefly Deflect.

: After you take damage, damage nearby foes and briefly Deflect. Deathless Stand : Death Defiance makes you Impervious longer.

: Death Defiance makes you Impervious longer. Last Stand : Death Defiance restores more Health.

: Death Defiance restores more Health. Blinding Flash : Attacks that Deflect will expose your enemies for 5 Seconds

: Attacks that Deflect will expose your enemies for 5 Seconds Proud Bearing : You begin each Encounter with your God Gauge partly full.

: You begin each Encounter with your God Gauge partly full. Athena’s Aid: Your Call briefly makes you Invulnerable and Deflect all attacks.

Legendary Boon: Divine Protection helps you negates incoming damage with the help of a barrier. The barrier has a cooldown time of 20 seconds and you require Brilliant Riposte for this boon.

Demeter

These boons make use of the Chill ability.

Frost Strike : Your Attack is stronger and inflicts Chill.

: Your Attack is stronger and inflicts Chill. Frost Flourish : Your Special is stronger and inflicts Chill.

: Your Special is stronger and inflicts Chill. Crystal Beam : Your Cast drops a crystal that fires a beam straight ahead for 5 seconds

: Your Cast drops a crystal that fires a beam straight ahead for 5 seconds Mistral Dash : Your Dash will inflict Chill in the direction you are looking.

: Your Dash will inflict Chill in the direction you are looking. Rare Crop : Your Boons will become Common, and then become rarer every 3 encounters.

: Your Boons will become Common, and then become rarer every 3 encounters. Ravenous Will : If you lack any Cast Ammo, your attacks will hurt enemies more and you will take 10% less damage.

: If you lack any Cast Ammo, your attacks will hurt enemies more and you will take 10% less damage. Nourished Soul : Improves the potency of Health effects.

: Improves the potency of Health effects. Snow Burst : Cast will damage nearby enemies and inflict Chill.

: Cast will damage nearby enemies and inflict Chill. Arctic Blast : Applying 10 stacks of Chill causes a blast, clearing the effect.

: Applying 10 stacks of Chill causes a blast, clearing the effect. Killing Freeze: Applying Chill to all enemies causes them to Slow and Decay.

Legendary Boon: Winter Harvest will cause Chill-affected foes to shatter at 10% hp. This boon requires Killing Freeze or Arctic Blast.

Dionysus

These boons make use of Hangover to deal damage to affected enemies every 0.5 seconds.

Blight Strike : Your Attack inflicts Hangover

: Your Attack inflicts Hangover Blight Flourish : Your Special inflicts Hangover.

: Your Special inflicts Hangover. Nasty Dash: Your Dash inflicts foes near you with Hangover.

Your Dash inflicts foes near you with Hangover. Trippy Shot : Your Cast lobs a projectile that bursts into Festive Fog

: Your Cast lobs a projectile that bursts into Festive Fog Numbing Sensation : Your Hangover effects also make foes move slower.

: Your Hangover effects also make foes move slower. Peer Pressure : Hangover-afflicted foes contaminate other nearby foes every 4 Seconds

: Hangover-afflicted foes contaminate other nearby foes every 4 Seconds High Tolerance : Take less damage while standing in Festive Fog.

: Take less damage while standing in Festive Fog. After Party : If your Health is low after Encounters, restore to the threshold. Life Threshold value reduced by Grim Inevitability.

: If your Health is low after Encounters, restore to the threshold. Life Threshold value reduced by Grim Inevitability. Positive Outlook : Take less damage while at 40% Health or below.

: Take less damage while at 40% Health or below. Bad Influence : Deal more damage while 3 foes are Hangover-afflicted.

: Deal more damage while 3 foes are Hangover-afflicted. Premium Vintage : Gain Health when you pick up Nectar.

: Gain Health when you pick up Nectar. Dionysus’ Aid: Your Call inflicts Hangover to foes all around you for 1.5 Seconds

Legendary Boon: Black Out will deal bonus damage to Hangover-afflicted enemies in Festive Fog. It requires Black Out, Peer Pressure, Numbing Sensation, Bad Influence, Blight Strike, Blight Flourish, or Dionysus’ Aid.

Poseidon Boons

Many of Poseidon’s boons apply Knockback to your abilities. Knockback causes an ability to push an enemy an additional distance away from Zagreus, in the direction they were attacked from.

His boons also include a Status Curse called Ruptured, which deals damage to enemies when they move. Area bosses have immunity against Knockback, but will be affected by Rupture damage.

Tempest Strike: Your Attack deals more damage and knocks foes away.

Your Attack deals more damage and knocks foes away. Tempest Flourish: Your Special deals more damage and knocks foes away.

Your Special deals more damage and knocks foes away. Flood Shot: Your Cast damages foes in an area and knocks them away.

Your Cast damages foes in an area and knocks them away. Tidal Dash: Your Dash damages foes in an area and knocks them away.

Your Dash damages foes in an area and knocks them away. Typhoon’s Fury : You deal more damage when slamming foes into barriers.

: You deal more damage when slamming foes into barriers. Breaking Wave : Slamming foes into walls or corners creates a watery blast in the area.

: Slamming foes into walls or corners creates a watery blast in the area. Razor Shoals : Using knock-away effects also Rupture foes.

: Using knock-away effects also Rupture foes. Ocean’s Bounty: Any Gemstone, Darkness or Obols chamber rewards are worth more.

Any Gemstone, Darkness or Obols chamber rewards are worth more. Sunken Treasure : Gain an assortment of Gemstone, Darkness, Obols and Health.

: Gain an assortment of Gemstone, Darkness, Obols and Health. Boiling Point : Your God Gauge charges faster when you take damage.

: Your God Gauge charges faster when you take damage. Posiedon’s Aid: Your Call makes you surge into foes while Impervious for 1.2 Seconds

Legendary Boon: Second Wave will shove foes a second time after the first use of you knock away skill. It requires Breaking Wave, Razor Shoals or Typhoon’s Fury.

Zeus Boons

These boons make use of chain-lightning and lightning bolt effects. They also cause the enemy’s next attack to deal lightning damage to themselves and surrounding foes with the help of the Jolted effect.

Lightning Strike : Your Attack emits chain-lightning when you damage a foe.

: Your Attack emits chain-lightning when you damage a foe. Thunder Flourish: Your Special causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes.

Your Special causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes. Electric Shot : Your Cast is a burst of chain-lightning that bounces between foes.

: Your Cast is a burst of chain-lightning that bounces between foes. Thunder Dash : Your Dash causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes.

: Your Dash causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes. Heaven’s Vengeance : After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning.

: After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning. Storm Lightning : Your chain-lightning effects bounce more times before expiring.

: Your chain-lightning effects bounce more times before expiring. High Voltage : Your lightning bolt effects deal damage in a larger area.

: Your lightning bolt effects deal damage in a larger area. Double Strike : Your lightning bolt effects have a chance to strike twice.

: Your lightning bolt effects have a chance to strike twice. Static Discharge : Your lightning effects also make foes Jolted.

: Your lightning effects also make foes Jolted. Clouded Judgement : Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal or take damage.

: Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal or take damage. Billowing Strength : After using Call, you deal more damage for 15 Seconds

: After using Call, you deal more damage for 15 Seconds Zeus’ Aid: Your Call makes lightning strike nearby foes repeatedly for 1.5 Seconds

Legendary Boon: Splitting Bolt will grant an extra burst to lightning effects. It requires Storm Lightning, High Voltage, or Double Strike

Hermes

These boons are used in combination with other gods’ boons.

Swift Strike : Your Attack is faster.

: Your Attack is faster. Swift Flourish : Your Special is faster.

: Your Special is faster. Rapid Cast: Your Cast is faster and fully automatic.

Your Cast is faster and fully automatic. Drift Dash : After you Dash, gain +100% move speed for a brief period

: After you Dash, gain +100% move speed for a brief period Greater Haste : You move faster.

: You move faster. Quick Recovery : After you take damage, quickly Dash to recover up to Health lost.

: After you take damage, quickly Dash to recover up to Health lost. Greater Envasion : You have a boost in your chance to Dodge.

: You have a boost in your chance to Dodge. Greatest Reflect : You gain more consecutive dashes

: You gain more consecutive dashes Second Wind : After using Call, gain Dodge chance and move speed for 6 Seconds

: After using Call, gain Dodge chance and move speed for 6 Seconds Quick Reload: Foes drop Cast Ammo stuck in them faster. You cannot use this Boon if you have Slicing Shot, Trippy Shot, or Crystal Beam.

Legendary Boon: Greater Recall will make Your Cast Ammo return to you.

Chaos Boons

These boons come in the forms of Curses and Blessings.

Curses

Pauper’s : For the next 2–4 encounters, you cannot earn Obols.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you cannot earn Obols. Slippery : For the next 2–4 encounters, you cannot collect Cast Ammo for 10-15 seconds.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you cannot collect Cast Ammo for 10-15 seconds. Caustic : For the next 2–4 encounters, slain foes toss an Inferno-Bomb at you.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, slain foes toss an Inferno-Bomb at you. Enshrouded : For the next 4–5 chambers, chamber reward previews are hidden.

: For the next 4–5 chambers, chamber reward previews are hidden. Excruciating : For the next 2–4 encounters, you suffer +20%-50% damage.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you suffer +20%-50% damage. Abssal : For the next 2–4 encounters, you suffer +200%-500% damage from traps.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you suffer +200%-500% damage from traps. Atrophic : For the next 2–4 encounters, your Life Total is reduced by 25-49 Health. Will not appear if you have less than 50 total HP.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, your Life Total is reduced by 25-49 Health. Will not appear if you have less than 50 total HP. Slothful : For the next 2–4 encounters, you have -23%–60% move speed.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you have -23%–60% move speed. Roiling : For the next 2–4 encounters, you face +30% more foes.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, you face +30% more foes. Maimed : For the next 2–4 encounters, each time you Attack, you lose health

: For the next 2–4 encounters, each time you Attack, you lose health Flayed : For the next 2–4 encounters, each time you Special, you lose health.

: For the next 2–4 encounters, each time you Special, you lose health. Addled: For the next 2–4 encounters, each time you Cast, you lose health

Blessings

Strike: Afterward, your Attack deals more damage.

Afterward, your Attack deals more damage. Flourish : Afterward, your Special deals more damage.

: Afterward, your Special deals more damage. Shot : Afterward, your Cast deals more damage.

: Afterward, your Cast deals more damage. Lunge : Afterward, your Dash Attack deals more damage.

: Afterward, your Dash Attack deals more damage. Grasp : Afterward, gain more Cast Ammo.

: Afterward, gain more Cast Ammo. Soul : Afterward, gain more Health to your Life Total.

: Afterward, gain more Health to your Life Total. Favor : Afterward, Boons have more chance to be Rare or better.

: Afterward, Boons have more chance to be Rare or better. Affluence : Afterward, any Obols you find is worth more.

: Afterward, any Obols you find is worth more. Eclipse : Afterward, any Darkness you find is worth more.

: Afterward, any Darkness you find is worth more. Defiance: Afterward, gain +1 Death Defiance

Duo Boons

These boons can be used as combinations of the powers of two different gods.

Boon Effect Required Boons Curse of Longing Your Doom effects continuously strike Weak foes. Successive Hit Damage: 50% (To clarify, each successive Doom hit will deal 50% of the previous one.) Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, or Passion Dash Ares: Curse of Agony or Curse of Pain Deadly Reversal After you Deflect, briefly gain +20% chance to deal Critical damage. Critical Duration: 2 Sec Artemis: Deadly Strike, Deadly Flourish, True Shot, Hunter Dash or Artemis’ Aid Athena: Divine Strike, Divine Flourish, or Divine Dash Exclusive Access Any Boons you find have superior effects. Minimum Boon Rarity: Epic Dionysus: Drunken Strike, Drunken Flourish, Trippy Shot, Drunken Dash, or Dionysus’ Aid Poseidon: Tempest Strike, Tempest Flourish, Flood Shot, Tidal Dash, or Poseidon’s Aid Heart Rend Your critical hits do more damage to Weak enemies. Bonus Critical Damage: +50% Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, or Passion Dash Artemis: Deadly Strike or Deadly Flourish or True Shot Hunting Blades Your Cast creates a faster Blade Rift that seeks the nearest foe. Seek Duration: 3.3 Sec Ares: Slicing Shot Artemis: Deadly Strike, Deadly Flourish, Hunter Dash or Artemis’ Aid Lightning Rod Your collectible Bloodstones strike nearby foes every 1.5 seconds. Lightning Damage: 100 Artemis: Deadly Strike, Deadly Flourish, True Shot, Hunter Dash or Artemis’ Aid Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Thunder Dash, Electric Shot or Zeus’ Aid Lightning Phalanx Your Cast bounces between enemies. Max Bounces: 3 Athena: Phalanx Shot Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Thunder Dash, or Electric Shot Low Tolerance Your Hangover effects can stack even more times against Weak foes. Max Stacks vs Weak: +3 Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, or Passion Dash Dionysus: Drunken Strike, Drunken Flourish, Drunken Dash or Dionysus’ Aid Merciful End Your attacks that can Deflect immediately activate Doom effects. Doom Combo Damage: 50 Ares: Curse of Agony or Curse of Pain Athena: Divine Strike, Divine Flourish, or Divine Dash Scintillating Feast Your Festive Fog effects also deal lightning damage periodically. Lightning Damage: 60 Dionysus: Trippy Shot or High Tolerance Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Electric Shot, Thunder Dash or Zeus’ Aid Parting Shot Your Cast gains any bonuses you have for striking foes from behind. Bonus Backstab Damage: +25% Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, Aphrodite’s Aid or Passion Dash Athena: Divine Strike, Divine Flourish, Phalanx Shot, Divine Dash, or Athena’s Aid Sweet Nectar All Poms of Power you find are more effective. Pom Level Increase: 1 Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, Passion Dash or Aphrodite’s Aid Poseidon: Tempest Strike, Tempest Flourish, Flood Shot, Tidal Dash, or Poseidon’s Aid Sea Storm Your knock-away effects also cause foes to be struck by lightning. Lightning Damage: 40 Poseidon: Tempest Strike, Tempest Flourish, Flood Shot, Tidal Dash or Poseidon’s Aid Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Electric Shot, Thunder Dash or Zeus’ Aid Vengeful Mood Your Revenge effects sometimes occur without taking damage. Auto-Revenge Rate: 3.5 Sec Ares: Curse of Agony, Curse of Pain, or Curse of Vengeance. Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Electric Shot, Thunder Dash, or Heaven’s Vengeance. Vengeful Mood requires at least 1 Revenge effect from any god. Ice Wine Your Cast blasts an area with freezing Festive Fog that inflicts Chill. Blast Damage: +30% Demeter: Frost Strike, Frost Flourish, Mistral Dash or Demeter’s Aid. Dionysus: Trippy Shot. Crystal Clarity Your Cast is stronger and tracks foes more effectively. Beam Damage: +10% Demeter: Crystal Beam. Artemis: Deadly Strike, Deadly Flourish, Hunter Dash, or Artemis’ Aid. Blizzard Shot Your Cast moves slowly, piercing foes and firing shards around it. Shard Damage: 40 Demeter: Frost Strike, Frost Flourish, Mistral Dash, or Snow Burst Poseidon: Flood Shot Cold Fusion Your Jolted effects do not expire when foes attack. Jolted Duration: 10 Sec Demeter: Frost Strike, Frost Flourish, Mistral Dash, or Demeter’s Aid Zeus: Static Discharge Unshakable Mettle You cannot be stunned, and resist some damage from Bosses Boss Damage Reduction: 5% Athena: Divine Strike Poseidon: Tidal Dash or Flood Shot Mirage Shot Your Cast fires a second projectile, though it has reduced damage. Secondary Shot Damage: 30% Artemis: Deadly Flourish or True Shot Poseidon: Flood Shot or Tempest Flourish Curse of Drowning Your Cast is a pulse that deals damage to foes around you. Pulses per Cast: 3 Ares: Curse of Agony, Curse of Pain or Ares’ Aid Poseidon: Flood Shot Stubborn Roots While you have no Stubborn Defiance, your Life slowly recovers. Life Regeneration: 1 Life (every 0.8 Sec.) Athena: Divine Strike, Divine Dash, Athena’s Aid Demeter: Frost Strike, Frost Flourish, Demeter’s Aid Cold Embrace Your Cast crystal fires its beam directly at you for +4 Sec Bonus Cast Damage: +30% Aphrodite: Passion Dash, Aphrodite’s Aid Demeter: Crystal Beam Smoldering Air Your God Gauge charges up automatically, but is capped at 25% Auto Gauge Gain: 1%(every 0.2 Sec) Aphrodite: Heartbreak Strike, Heartbreak Flourish, Crush Shot, Passion Dash, Aphrodite’s Aid Zeus: Lightning Strike, Thunder Flourish, Electric Shot, Thunder Dash, Zeus’ Aid Curse of Nausea Your Hangover effects deal damage faster. Hangover damage rate: 0.3 Sec. Dionysus: Drunken Strike, Drunken Flourish or Drunken Dash Ares: Curse of Agony, Blade Dash or Curse of Pain Calculated Risk Your foes’ ranged-attack projectiles are slower. Foe Projectile Speed Reduction: +40% Dionysus: Dionysus’ Aid, Drunken Dash, Drunken Flourish, or Drunken Strike Athena: Athena’s Aid, Divine Dash, Divine Flourish, or Divine Strike Freezing Vortex Your Cast inflicts Chill, but is smaller and moves slower. Blade Rift size -33% Ares: Slicing Flare or Slicing Shot Demeter: Demeter’s Aid, Frost Flourish, Frost Strike, or Mistral Dash Splitting Headache Hangover-afflicted foes are more likely to take Critical damage. Bonus Critical Chance per Hangover Stack: +1.5% Dionysus: Dionysus’ Aid, Drunken Dash, Drunken Flourish, or Drunken Strike Artemis: Artemis’ Aid, Deadly Flourish, Deadly Strike, or True Shot

Sisyphus Boons

You can encounter Sisyphus once during each escape attempt. He will offer you a choice between Health, Darkness or Obols.

Eurydice and Patroclus Boons

Eurydice can be found on an Island in Asphodel where she will offer you 3 different deserts:

Ambrosia Delight : Up to 2 random Boons of yours are upgraded to the next Rarity.

: Up to 2 random Boons of yours are upgraded to the next Rarity. Pom Porridge : Up to 4 random Boons of yours gain +1 Lv.

: Up to 4 random Boons of yours gain +1 Lv. Refreshing Nectar: The next 3 Boons you find have upgraded Rarity.

Patroclus can be found in the chambers of Elysium and will offer you 3 items:

Kiss of Styx Premium : Replenish all uses of Death Defiance

: Replenish all uses of Death Defiance HydraLite Gold : For the next 5 chambers, you restore 30% Health when you enter the chamber.

: For the next 5 chambers, you restore 30% Health when you enter the chamber. Cyclops Jerky Select: Your Attack deals 60% more damage for the next 10 encounters.

These are all the Boons and Blessings available to acquire and use in Hades as of this moment.