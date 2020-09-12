The Psychoreaver is the final boss-fight in the Psycho Krieg DLC for Borderlands 3. In this guide for Borderlands 3 Psychoreaver Boss Guide, we’ll be showing you how you can effectively out-maneuver the giant and take him out.

Borderlands 3 Psychoreaver Boss

Jump into the arena to start the final bossfight of the Psycho Krieg DLC for Borderlands 3.

The arena’s big, so let’s get to utilizing the space we have as much as possible against the fight with Psychoeaver.

Move around the Arena

Initially, the Psychoreaver will constantly chase you around, and you’ll have to get some shots in every now and then while running away from him.

He’s an aggressive boss, so if at any point you decide to become immobile, you’ll pay the price.

The Floor is Lightning!

The Psychoreaver will jump up into the air and make the entire floor covered with lightning that damages you over-time.

Use one of the jump-pads to get on top of the safe platform and damage him while he channels the lightning.

Lightning Spear and Lightning Ball

After his stunt with the budget Mjolnir, he’ll attempt to take you out by throwing a lightning spear at you, and trapping you in a ball of lightning to damage you.

By this time, the floor should return back to normal so jump back down to avoid taking any significant hits.

The Giant Psychoreaver

After successfully taking down half of the Reaver’s health, you’ll be left with a giant who’s even stronger now.

Due to his immense hitbox thankfully, you won’t be able to miss him this time around.

Watch out for the Smashes!

Psychoreaver will smash his mace down into the ground periodically. Keep an eye out for where he’s going to be hitting and move away.

Try to stay away from the center of the arena at this point.