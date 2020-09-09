Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings Guide

By Ahmad Nouman

This Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings guide, covers all the information about the special buildings including holdings, counties and realms. We will also briefly give an insight onto special building effects in CK3.

Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings

Here is the list of all the Special Buildings in Crusader Kings III along with all the related information:

Mahabodhi Temple (Gaya)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +30%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Learning Per Level of Devotion: +2
  • Piety: +1.0/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Different Faith Opinion: +5
  • Religious Vassal Opinion: +10
  • Different Faith Popular Opinion: -20%

Imam Ali Mosque (An-Najaf/Kufa)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +30%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +1.0/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%
  • Same Faith Opinion: +5
  • Control Growth Factor: +10.00%

Great Mosque of Mecca (Mecca)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +15%
  • Development Growth: +35%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.3/month

Realm

  • Piety: +1.0/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%
  • Same Faith Opinion: +5
  • Control Growth Factor: +10%/month

Great Mosque of Cordoba (Cordoba)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Levy Size: +15%
  • Holding Taxes: +15%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +0.5/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Different Culture Opinion: +5
  • Development Growth in Realm Capital: +0.2/month

Great Mosque of Djenne (Jenne-Jeno)
County

  • Levy Size: +15%
  • Holding Taxes: +15%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +1.0/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%

Great Mosque of Samarra (Samarra)
County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +0.3/month
  • Building Construction Time: -10%
  • Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%

Cologne Cathedral (Cologne)
Holding

  • Tax: +2.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Monthly Piety: +15%
  • Piety Per Knight: +0.1
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Knight Effectiveness: +20%
  • Control Growth Factor: +5%/month

Canterbury Cathedral (Canterbury/Kent)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Piety: +0.3/month
  • Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Control Growth Factor: +5%/month

The Prophetic Mosque (Medina)
County

  • Supply Limit: +100%
  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +75%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +0.5/month
  • Knight Effectiveness: +20%
  • Holy Order Hire Cost: -15%
  • Popular Opinion: +5

Doge’s Palace (Venezia)
Holding

  • Defender Advantage: +10
  • Fort Level: +3
  • Levy Size: +100%
  • Garrison Size: +100%

County

  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Holding Taxes: +50%
  • Development Growth: +30%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.3/month

Walls of Genoa (Genoa)
Holding

  • Fort Level: +2
  • Garrison Size: +25%

County

  • Defender Advantage: +5
  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Holding Taxes: +10%
  • Development Growth: +10%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Visby Ringmur (Visby/Gotland)
Holding

  • Fort Level: +1
  • Garrison Size: +25%

County

  • Defender Advantage: +5
  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Holding Taxes: +15%
  • Development Growth: +15%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month
  • Popular Opinion: +5

Walls of Benin (Benin)
Holding

  • Fort Level: +2
  • Garrison Size: +50%

County

  • Defender Advantage: +5
  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Levy Size: +50%
  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +75%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Theodosian Walls (Constantinople)
Uses Duchy Building Slot.

Holding

  • Fort Level: +5
  • Garrison Size: +100%
  • Garrison: +1000

County

  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Levy Size: +300%
  • Holding Taxes: +300%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.3/month

All Holdings in Duchy

  • Levy Size: +15%
  • Holding Taxes: +15%

Aurelian Walls (Rome/Roma)
Uses Duchy Building Slot.

Holding

  • Fort Level: +3
  • Garrison Size: +50%
  • Garrison: +500

County

  • Hostile Raid Time: +50%
  • Development Growth: +10%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

All Holdings in Duchy

  • Levy Size: +15%
  • Holding Taxes: +15%

The Colosseum (Rome/Roma)
Holding

  • Building Construction Time: -10%

Realm

  • Army Maintenance: -5%

Iron Pillar of Delhi (Indraprastha/Delhi)
County

  • Development Growth: +10%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Monthly Prestige: +5%
  • Army Maintenance: -5%
  • Heavy Infantry Toughness: +10%
  • Heavy Cavalry Toughness: +10%

Iron Pillar of Dhar (Dhara)
County

  • Levy Size: +15%
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Advantage: +5

The Pyramids (Gizeh/Giza)
County

  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Short Reign Duration -20%

Stonehenge (Salisbury/Wiltshire)
Realm

  • Learning: +2
  • Faith Conversion Cost: -20%
  • Monthly Learning Lifestyle Experience: +15%

Offa’s (Gloucester/Gloucestershire)
Holding

  • Defender Advantage: +2

Hadrian’s Wall (Whitehaven, Carlisle, Hexham, Bebbanburg)
Holding

  • Building Construction Gold Cost: -10%
  • Petra (Baidha-Petra/Negev)    Holding
  • Tax: +0.8/month

County

  • Supply Limit: +25%
  • Holding Taxes: +10%
  • Development Growth: +15%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Buddhas of Bamiyan (Bamiyan/Bamian)
County

  • Holding Taxes: +10%
  • Development Growth: +75%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Diplomacy Per Level of Devotion: +1
  • Monthly Piety: +10%

Alhambra (Granada)
Holding

  • Defender Advantage: +2
  • Fort Level: +2
  • Garrison: +250

Citadel of Aleppo (Halab/Aleppo)
Holding

  • Defender Advantage: +2
  • Fort Level: +2
  • Garrison: +250

Realm

  • Prestige: +0.1/month

House of Wisdom (Baghdad)
County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +2
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +15%
  • Different Culture Opinion: +10
  • Cultural Fascination Progress: +15%
  • Faith Creation and Reformation Cost: -20%

The Tower of London (Lunden/Middle Seaxe)
Holding

  • Defender Advantage: +6
  • Fort Level: +6
  • Garrison: +750

County

  • Holding Taxes: +5%
  • Development Growth: +10%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Dread Gain: +30%

Notre-Dame (Paris/Ile de France)
Holding

  • Tax: +2.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +30%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month
  • Popular Opinion: +5

Realm

  • Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1
  • Piety: +1.0/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%

Brihadeeswarar Temple (Tanjavur/Cholamandalam)
County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1
  • Piety: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Same Faith Opinion: +5

Shwedagon Pagoda (Dagon)
Holding

  • Tax: +2.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Piety: +0.5/month
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Tyranny Gain: -10%
  • Clergy Opinion: +5

Ananda Temple (Pagan)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Learning: +2
  • Monthly Piety: +5%
  • Control Growth Factor: +10%/month
  • Popular Opinion: +5

The Friday Mosque (Isfahan)
County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +25%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Level of Devotion Impact: +50%

Khajuraho (Chanderi)
Holding

  • Tax: +1.5/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Monthly Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +5%
  • Different Faith Opinion: +10
  • Faith Conversion Cost: -20%

Palace of Aachen (Aachen)
County

  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Prestige Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.1/month
  • Monthly Renown:+5%
  • Tyranny Gain: -20%
  • Clergy Opinion: +5
  • Powerful Vassal Opinion: +5

Hagia Sophia (Constantinople)
County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month

Realm

  • Learning: +2
  • Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +2
  • Piety Per Knight: +0.1
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Number of Knights: +2
  • Knight Effectiveness: +20%

Dome of the Rock (Jerusalem)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +30%
  • Development Growth: +30%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

  • Martial Per Level of Devotion: +1
  • Monthly Piety Per Knight: +3%
  • Monthly Renown: +5%
  • Knight Effectiveness: +20%
  • Control Growth Factor: +10%/month

Rammelsberg Mines (Goslar/Göttingen)
Holding

  • Tax: +5.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +5%/month

Kutná Hora Mine (Čáslav)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +10%
  • Development Growth: +5%/month

Kremnica Mines (Turóc/Trenscen)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Development Growth: +5%/month

The Falun Mines (Falene/Dalabergslagen)
Holding

  • Tax: +2.0/month

County

  • Levy Size: +10%
  • Holding Taxes: +5%
  • Development Growth: +5%/month

Schwaz Mine (Innsbruck)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Development Growth: +10%/month

Argentiera Mine (Iglesias/Cagliari)
Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Development Growth: +10%/month

The Kollur Mines (Ellur/Vengipura)
Holding

  • Tax: +5.0/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +20%
  • Development Growth: +10%/month

Siderokausia Mines (Ierrisos/Chalkidike)

Holding

  • Tax: +3.0/month

County

  • Development Growth +10%/month

Malinese Gold Mines

Effects taken from game files

Holding

  • Tax: +?/month

County

  • Holding Taxes: +10%
  • Development Growth: +5%/month

Hall of Heroes (Decision Pagans can take) 
Holding

  • Levy: +150
  • Garrison: +75

Realm

  • Prowess: +1
  • Piety Per Knight: +0.1
  • Knight Effectiveness: +5%

Generic University (Decision for Oxford, Cambridge, Bologna, Paduan, Napoli, others)
County

  • Development Growth: +10%/month

Realm

  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Renown: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +5%

Al-Azhar University (Cairo)
County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Diplomacy Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Renown: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

The University of Sankore (Tirakka)
County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Martial Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Renown: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

The University of Siena (Siena)
County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Renown: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

Nalanda University (Pataliputra/Magadha)
County

  • Development Growth: +20%/month
  • Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

  • Stewardship Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
  • Renown: +0.2/month
  • Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

Sicilian Parliament (Palermo or Napoli)

  • To build take decision as Sicilian King of Sicily.
  • Gives the holding a modifier for 150 years

Holding

  • Building Construction Time: -5%
  • Building Construction Gold Cost: -5%
  • Development Growth: +10/month

Ahmad Nouman