This Wasteland 3 Perks guide will go over the different perks you can get in the game. A perk is a boost to your abilities and is your reward for leveling up as you play.

Wasteland 3 Perks

A few of the Wasteland 3 Perks aren’t dependent upon any particular skill but the rest are determined in what you choose to spend where.

We’ve listed every single one of the perks you can acquire and use throughout Colorado.

Non-Skill Perks

Perk Name Requirements Effects DEEP POCKETS 1 Perk Point +1 Quick Slots HARDENED 1 Perk Point +2 Armor HEALTHY 1 Perk Point +35 CON QUICK REFLEXES 1 Perk Point +5 Evasion WEATHERED 1 Perk Point +10% Crit Resistance

Combat

Automatic Weapons

Perk Name Requirements Effects PUNCTURING SHOT L2 Automatic Weapons Unlocks the Puncturing Shot ability. This is an AP Assault Rifle attack that deals damage to the Armor or multiple targets along with 100% Weapon Damage. Stunned targets get hit with an extra 100% Weapon Damage GOPHER HUNTER L3 Automatic Weapons Enemies have 25% less benefit from Cover when attacking them. SPRAY ‘N’ PRAY L4 Automatic Weapons Unlocks the Spray ‘N’ Pray ability. This is an SMG attack which doubles the number of shots fired at 100% Weapon Damage, but with doubled ammo consumption and -25% Hit Chance. RECKLESS L6 Automatic Weapons Gain +15% damage with SMGs while not in cover. DOUBLE TAP L7 Automatic Weapons If you attack a target twice in a row with an Assault Rifle, the second is always a crit. hit. STORMER L8 Automatic Weapons If you move more than 5 spaces, your next SMG attack costs no AP (once per turn). TRIGGER HAPPY L10 Automatic Weapons Killing an enemy with an Automatic Weapon gives +3 AP (once per turn).

Melee Combat

Perk Name Requirements Effects BLEEDING STRIKE L2 Melee Combat Unlocks the Bleeding Strike ability. This 4 AP Bladed Weapon attack deals 200% of Weapon Damage at -20% Hit Chance, and applies Bleeding on target. Burning targets get hit with extra 200% Weapons Damage STUNNING BLOW L4 Melee Combat Unlocks the Stunning Blow ability. This Blunt Weapon attack deals 100% of Weapon Damage at -15% Hit Chance, and Stuns the target. Deals an additional 100% Weapon Damage on Frozen targets. STRIKING DISTANCE L5 Melee Combat +0.5 Combat Speed when you have two melee weapons equipped. BLOODSPORT L6 Melee Combat Attacks with Blunt Weapons critically hit Stunned and Blind enemies. HACK ‘N’ SLASH L7 Melee Combat Attacking the same target twice in a row with a Bladed Weapon executes a free bonus attack. PURSUIT L8 Melee Combat If you move more than 3 spaces, your next Bladed Weapon attack has +25% Critical Chance (+100% vs. Slowed targets). SHRUG IT OFF L10 Melee Combat While using a Blunt Weapon, gain +2 Armor for every enemy adjacent to you.

Big Guns

Perk Name Requirements Effects MOVE UP! L2 Big Guns Skill Gain +0.5 Combat Speed on the first turn of combat while using Big Guns. SUPPRESSING FIRE L3 Big Guns Skill Unlocks the Suppressing Fire ability. TERRORIZER L3 Big Guns Skill Flamethrower attacks Engulf targets, reducing their Hit Chance by -15%. PRESSURE COOKER L7 Big Guns Skill Unlocks the Pressure Cooker ability. STEADY SHOT L8 Big Guns Skill Gain +20% Evasion and +10% Hit Chance in Low Cover when using a Heavy Machine Gun. WIDE SPREAD L10 Big Guns Skill Increases the firing arc of Heavy Machine Guns and Flamethrowers by +35%.

Brawling

Perk Name Requirements Effects SHAOLIN SURPRISE L2 Brawling Skill Unlocks the Shaolin Surprise ability. EXTREME COMBO L5 Brawling Skill Brawling combo maximum increased to 10x. DEADLY COMBO L7 Brawling Skill Brawling combo Critical Chance increased by 2x. FLURRY OF BLOWS L10 Brawling Skill Brawling attacks cost -1 AP.

Small Arms

Perk Name Requirements Effects SHREDDER SHOT L2 Small Arms Unlocks the Shredder Shot ability. OPPORTUNIST L3 Small Arms Your Strike Meter charges a 5% bonus with each successful handgun attack. TRICK SHOT L5 Small Arms Unlocks the Trick Shot ability. CLEAR COVER L6 Small Arms Shotguns do +100% Damage vs. Cover. DRAW! L7 Small Arms Your first attack after reloading an empty weapon costs no AP. DEVASTATION L8 Small Arms Shotgun attacks gain +25% Damage for each enemy hit by the same shot. COUNTER-OFFENSIVE L10 Small Arms Attacking a melee enemy on the turn after they hit you deals +50% damage.

Sniper Rifles

Perk Name Requirements Effects MARK TARGET L2 Sniper Rifles Unlocks the Mark Target ability. MASTERFUL PRECISION L5 Sniper Rifles Precision Strikes with Sniper Rifles have significantly higher chances of inflicting critical effects. CONCENTRATION L7 Sniper Rifles Gain +10% Hit Chance when using a Sniper Rifle if you don’t move for 1 turn. CHAIN AMBUSH L10 Sniper Rifles Ambush targets with Sniper Rifles that kill your target don’t end the ambush.

Social

Animal Whisperer

Perk Name Requirements Effects ANIMAL TRAINING L2 Animal Whisperer Animal Companions gain bonus CON and damage. SPIRIT ANIMAL L5 Animal Whisperer Animal Companions provide you with better passive bonuses. VENGEFUL BOND L7 Animal Whisperer If your Animal Companion drops to 25% CON, gain +50% Critical Chance and +2 AP.

Barter

Perk Name Requirements Effects PENNY PINCHER L3 Barter Skill Buying multiple items instead of just one provides a 20% discount. ANTIQUES APPRAISER L7 Barter Skill Junk items have a 5% chance of being sold for 50x their value.

Nerd Stuff

Perk Name Requirements Effects TARGETING OVERRIDE L3 Nerd Stuff Robots you hack will now be attacked by other enemies. ELECTRIC LEAKAGE L5 Nerd Stuff Hacked robots emit an electric burst every turn, dealing Energy Damage to enemies nearby. OVERCLOCK L7 Nerd Stuff Hacked robots gain +2 AP.

Explosives

Perk Name Requirements Effects DUCK AND COVER L2 Explosives Fire & Explosive Resistance +20%. BOMB RECOVERY L3 Explosives 33% chance to drop a grenade after disarming land mines. MINESWEEPER L4 Explosives You no longer set off land mines when stepping on them. MORTAR BLAST L5 Explosives Unlocks the Mortar Blast ability. HIGH IMPACT L7 Explosives Targets directly hit by rockets or grenades are automatically Critically hit. BLAST RADIUS L10 Explosives Radius of grenades and other AoE abilities increased by +40%

First Aid

Perk Name Requirements Effects EMERGENCY RESPONSE L1 First Aid When an ally is Downed in battle, gain +1.0 Combat Speed for 2 turns. OVERHEALING L5 First Aid Using healing items also boosts the target’s max CON by +25% for 3 turns. PHYSICAL THERAPY L7 First Aid Reviving allies has a chance of buffing them (+6% per First Aid level). HYPOCRITIC OATH L10 First Aid Gain +50% damage for 2 turns after reviving a downed ally.

Leadership

Perk Name Requirements Effects RALLY L3 Leadership Unlocks the Rally ability. DEMORALIZE L5 Leadership Unlocks the Demoralize ability.

Mechanics

Perk Name Requirements Effects STRUCTURAL WEAKNESS L3 Mechanics +20% Bonus Damage to Robots and Vehicles. HANDY L4 Mechanics Deployables gain +25% CON and deal +25% damage. REINFORCED PLATING L5 Mechanics Repairing vehicles and robots also boosts the target’s max CON by +25% for 3 turns. FORTIFY L7 Mechanics Repairing friendly vehicles, robots, and deployables grants +5 Armor for 3 turns.

Survival

Perk Name Requirements Effects BIG GAME HUNTER L6 Survival +20% Bonus damage to Animals and Mutants. EXPLORER’S INSTINCT L10 Survival Instantly reveals the entire World Map and all discoverable locations.

Toaster Repair

Perk Name Requirements Effects TOASTER EXPERT L3 Toaster Repair Fixing Broken Toasters now yields bonus loot. BREAKFAST BANDIT L5 Toaster Repair Fixing Broken Toasters now yields Toast. HEATING ELEMENT L7 Toaster Repair +25.0% Fire Damage Bonus TOASTY L10 Toaster Repair Killing an enemy causes your next attack to inflict Burning.

Weapon Modding

Perk Name Requirements Effects SCROUNGER’S TOUCH L2 Weapon Modding Field stripping now has a chance of providing Weapon Mods. POWDER PACK L5 Weapon Modding Your entire party finds +25% bonus ammo when looting, at a minimum of +1. EXPERT DISASSEMBLER L7 Weapon Modding Field stripping weapons yields +30% more scrap.

Weird Science

Perk Name Requirements Effects OVERCHARGE L3 Weird Science Unlocks the Overcharge ability. MICROWAVE RESEARCH L6 Weird Science Energy damage is increased by +0.5 bonus damage for every point of Armor the target has. CONDUCTIVE BEAMS L9 Weird Science Energy attacks have a 10% chance to electrocute enemies, dealing Energy dmg. and anyone standing nearby for 2 turns.

Sneaky Shit

Perk Name Requirements Effects SECOND CHANCE L4 Sneaky Shit +1.0 sec. Detection Time CLOSE CALL L7 Sneaky Shit Alarms and traps have a 50% chance to malfunction when you set them off. LIGHTS OUT L10 Sneaky Shit +200.0% Sneak Attack Damage

Armor Modding