Risk of Rain 2 will have you improving your character after every level using different items. In this Risk of Rain 2 Items Tier List, we’ve made a list ranking all the items with respect to their usefulness in your fight against hordes of enemies, doing your best to survive on an alien planet.

Risk of Rain 2 Items Tier List

For this Risk of Rain 2 Items Tier List, we’ve gone ahead and made a general list that applies to all heroes. Speaking of heroes, we also have a character tier list if you are interested in finding out which ones are the best.

Stacking these items up is important in order to easily handle the increasing difficulty.

Tier S

Any items that we put in the Tier S list for RoR 2 are to be prioritized. Stacking them up is going to provide you with bonuses that you ABSOLUTELY need.

Syringe

“Increase your attack speed by 15%, with an additional 15% per stack.”

The more of these the better. Your damage output can be increased to ridiculous numbers using this item.

Paired with items that increase your overall damage, you’ll become a force to be reckoned with.

Lens Maker Glasses

“Your attacks have a 10% (+10% per stack) chance to ‘Critically Strike’ dealing double damage.”

I overlooked crits in my initial playthroughs. I later realized that stacking up Lens Maker Glasses increased my damage output by ridiculous amounts. The more crits the better!

Paul’s Goat Hoof

“Increases movement speed by 14% (+14% per stack).”

Movement speed is IMPORTANT. You need to be faster than Sonic as the game gets tougher.

Stacking up on these Goat Hoofs is going to help you in traversing the map with ease.

Tougher Times

“15% (+15% per stack) chance to block incoming damage. Unaffected by the luck.”

Working on offense primarily might get you in life-threatening situations more than you like.

Having the mentioned item can really help you sustain yourself for longer periods of time during intense battles.

Hopoo Feather

“Gain +1 (+1 per stack) maximum jump count.”

Jumping is important to change directions while mid-air. The more Hopoo feathers you have, the more maneuverability you’ll have while airborne.

Tier A

Crowbar

“Deal 150% (+50% per stack) damage to enemies above 90% health.”

Using the right number of crowbars, you can take out enemies with insane speed.

Tri-Tip Dagger

“15% (+15% per stack) chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage.”

Passive damage may perhaps be the best way to take down challenging enemies like the bosses during the teleportation event.

Backup Magazine

“Add +1 (+1 per stack) charge of your secondary skill.”

Depending on your character, this item can be extremely useful. You can essentially spam your ability to maximize your utility on the battlefield.

Fuel Cell

“Hold an additional equipment charge (+1 per stack). Reduce equipment cooldown by 15% (+15% per stack).”

Stack up your equipment charges and unleash your wrath when things get too tough.

Infusion

“Killing an enemy increases your health permanently by 1 up to a maximum of 100 (+100 per stack) health.”

It’s not too bad of an idea to get yourself tanked up. The extra health can be a life-saver for the end-game.

Tier B

Ukulele

“25% chance to fire chain lightning for 80% damage on up to 3 (+2 per stack) targets within 20 meters (+2 meters per stack).”

Clear out groups of enemies with chain lightning. Extremely useful once you’ve stacked up enough of ‘em.

Old Guillotine

“Instantly kill Elite monsters below 20% (+20% per stack) health.”

Save time by instantly wiping out weakened Elite Monsters.

Focus Crystal

“15% (+15% per stack) increased damage dealt to enemies within 13 meters.”

A good idea to use with heroes that are up close and personal, like the Mercenary. Use their limited range to take out enemies as fast as you can around you.

Kjaros Band

“8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic flame tornado dealing 500% damage (+250% per stack).

A free runic flame tornado that deals 500% damage is definitely a plus as you kill enemies.

Will O’ The Wisp

“On killing an enemy spawn a lava pillar within a 12-meters (+2.4 meters per stack) radius for 350% (+280% per stack) base damage.”

Turn the field’s terrain into your favor by taking down multiple enemies.

Tier C

Stun Grenade

“5% (+5% per stack) chance on hit to stun enemies for 2 seconds.”

There’s not much to be achieved out of stunning enemies per se. Especially when you’re moving at 500 miles per hour throughout the entire map. However, it can prove useful in early-game if you will.

Topaz Brooch

“Gain a temporary barrier of 15 (+15 per stack) on kill.”

Temporarily boost your defense, useful for melee characters, allowing you to essentially stay invincible for long stretches of time.

Energy Drink

“Sprint speed is improved by 30% (+20% per stack).”

If you’re already using Paul’s Goat Hoof, there’s not much need for this. But if you have an extra slot, might as well add in the extra speed anyway.

Gasoline

“Killing an enemy ignites all enemies within 12-meters (+4 meters per stack). Enemies burn for 150% (+75% per stack) base damage.”

Deal damage overtime to large groups of enemies by igniting them.

Runalds Band

“8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic ice blast slowing them by 80% and dealing 250% damage (+125% per stack).”

Deal some AoE damage that slows down your enemies as well. Pretty effective whilst dealing with the teleportation phase.

Tier D

Bundle of Fireworks

“Opening a chest launches 8 (+4 per stack) fireworks that deal 300% base damage.”

Not exactly the most useful item, but you can get creative towards the end-game and open chests only to deal with enemies.

However, you’ll have way better alternatives to deal massive damage, and that makes this item pretty obsolete.

Sticky Bomb

“5% (+5% per stack) chance on hit to attach a bomb to an enemy detonating for 180% damage.”

You’ll need a lot of stacks of this item before it becomes even slightly useful. No point really in trying to improve this.

Fresh Meat

“Increase base health regeneration by 2hp/s for 3s (+3s per stack) after killing an enemy.”

Considering the other items, you have for healing alternatives, this is a good item for early-game.

Cautious Slug

“Increase passive health regeneration by 300% (+300% per stack) while outside of combat.”

Towards the end-game, you won’t really get much of a chance to get out of combat considering enemies will be in every corner of the map.

Red Whip

“Leaving combat boosts your movement speed by 30% (+30% per stack).”

Might be useful for the initial stages. But becomes obsolete as more enemies start to show up. It’s best to rely on alternative speed boosters.