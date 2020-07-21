Ghost of Tsushima Tales of Tsushima Side Quests Guide

In Ghost of Tsushima, there are many side quests which are known as Tales of Tsushima. There are 61 total side quests and completing all of them will unlock the Helping Sword Hand trophy. The host of Tsushima Tales of Tsushima Side Quests also includes the 7 Mythic tales as well.

Ghost of Tsushima Tales of Tsushima

The side quests are marked in silver on the map. The silver ones with a person’s face for the icon are part of a questline. The silver ones with 4 dots are short tales not part of a quest line.

Region 1 Izuhara Side Tales

The Sensei and the Student

In this quest, you will help Sensei Ishikawa track down a former student who has sided with Mongols.

Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, 2 silk.

The Past Never Passes

This quest is the follow up of last tale in which you helped Ishikawa. His former student Tomoe is still out there and is now training Mongol archers in Hiyoshi. Meet Ishikawa to plan your next move.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, 2 Silk.

The Way of the Bow

Tomoe is still working with the Mongols, training the Mongol archers for an attack on Hiyoshi Springs. Survey the battlefield and defeat the Mongols. Speak with Ishikawa to start this mission.

Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defense Charm, Flaming Arrow.

The Headman

In this tale, you will be working with Lady Masako. Clan Adachi was betrayed by a conspiracy. Lady Masako lives only to destroy those responsible for her family’s murder. Tail the men on Horseback and get the info to Masako.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +2 Silk.

The Husband

In this tale, you are on the hunt with Lady Masako for Headman Sadao, who was one of the conspirators involved in her family’s murder. Track the assassin with Masako.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, +2 Silk.

The Traitor

After the last tale where you capture the assassin, follow up by travelling to the Ariake Refugee camp. Quest is given by Junshin at Ariake Refugee Camp.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, Samurai Clan Armour Dye.

Servant of the People

In this quest, you will be helping Kenji and his people who were attacked by Mongols. Defeat the mongols to complete the mission.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +4 Leather.

Unfinished Business

After freeing Taka from Azamo Bay, you still have to rescue other captured villagers. Quest is given to you by a peasant after you complete The Broken Blacksmith quest.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defense Charm, 4 Leather.

Lost at Sea

This quest is obtained by activity in the open world. Follow the man on the rowboat to see what he is up to. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +4 Leather.

A Healer’s touch

In this tale, you will be helping Hanaoka and the monks who need your help. Defeat the bandits and then checkup on son of one of the monks to search for the cause of his sickness.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +10 Linen.

Empty Baskets

In this tale, you will be helping a peasant woman who had her food stolen from some bandits. You agree to help her but she asks you not to harm the thieves, but it is up to you.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, 10 linen.

Honor Buried Deep

In this tale, you will be helping a man in Azamo bay. Investigate the home and then follow the bandit group who will lead you to the captured villagers.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +10 Linen.

The Value of Sake

Speak to the woman Kii at Kii Sake Brewery, Kii Pond, Azamo. Work with her to defeat the mongols who invaded her business.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +10 Linen.

For Tsushima

In this quest, you will be helping people in Azamo who want to fight back against the Mongols.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, 10 Linen.

The Cost of Iron

In this tale, investigate the woods near Kuta where the Mongol patrols have increased. Go to the area and find out what is happening.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, 4 Leather.

A Place to Call Home

This tale is unlocked when you encounter a peasant on the road near River Falls Bridge. Search for the man’s family who were captured by mongols.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, 10 Linen.

The Other Side of Honor

This tale is given to you by a peasant in Izuhara region. He will mention seeing another Samurai in Kashine. Investigate this rumor.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, 10 linen.

Whispers in the Woods

In this quest, you have to investigate Kashine Forest where people are disappearing. Find out why this is happening.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, 4 Leather.

Incident at Hiyoshi Pass

In this quest, rescue Banta from Mongol soldiers. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defense Charm, 10 linen.

A Mother’s Peace

This is a continuance of the Masako Tales. Lady Masako was fighting the invaders at Komoda Beach. Help her fend off the attackers.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, 2 silk.

The Laughing Bandits

In this tale, you will be helping the Kechi people, who have endured many hardships under the rule of mongols. Talk to Saki in Kechi, Izuhara region to start this side tale.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, 10 Linen.

Region 2 Toyotama Tales

The Last Warrior Monk

In this side tale, you will be asked by warrior Monk Norio to help a monk in Akashima Village, who are being attacked by invaders. Start this quest by talking to Norio. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +2 Silk.

Three Actions, Three Illusions

Again, helping Norio, you will have to help rescue the senior healer captured at a mongol camp. Meet up with Norio and rescue the healer. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +2 Silk.

Ghosts in the Fog

In this tale, help Norio defend the town from the imminent mongol ambush. Survey the village’s defence options and then prepare and fend off the attack of mongols.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, Noble Fighter’s Headband.

The Birth of Suffering

This quest is obtained after completing ‘Ghosts of Fog’. In this tale, you will have to work with Norio to defeat the Mongols before they completely destroy the temple.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase.

The Blood Sutra

After defending the temple from Mongol, Norio will find out that the Abbot of the temple was preaching resistance to the Mongols. Find and deal with him, or the temple will fall forever.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +2 Silk.

The Cause of Suffering

After dealing with the traitor monk, you find out that the Mongols have stolen an ancient, priceless statue of Budda from Kushi Temple. The monks have become hopeless and are ready to give up. Recover the statue to restore the faith of the people.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +2 Silk.

The End of Suffering

Another attack from the Mongols in incoming. You must protect the monks outside the temple while Norio will try and defend the temple. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, Clear Summer Headband.

Dreams of Conquest

In this quest, you will be returning to Sensei Ishikawa. He has heard rumours of a Japanese archer aiding the Mongols in Akashima. He suspects this archer is his rebellious former student, Tomoe. He wants you to come with him and investigate.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, +2 Silk.

The Ghost and the Demon Sensei

In this tale, find and talk to Ishikawa. His former student Tomoe has plans to erect Mongol archery training camps across Toyotama. One is in Kushi. Look out for clues regarding these camps and Tomoe with Ishikawa.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, +2 Silk.

The Terror of Ostuna

In this tale, head to Ostuna in search for the rogue Tomoe. He has built an archery training camp there where he plans to train Mongol soldiers. Stop him in his tracks and search for clues regarding his whereabouts.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, +2 Silk.

Laid to Rest

This is the concluding tale of Ishikawa and Tomoe. Tomoe’s Mongol archers are planning a surprise attack on Umugi Cove. Tomoe can’t be trusted, but Sensei Ishikawa and I need her help to stop the Mongols and save the town from annihilation.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, Half Bow Dye.

Nattou and the Sake Seller

In this tale, Kenji requires your help again. There is another Mongol encampment in the area that needs to be dealt with. Follow Kenji to the camp and then clear it.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm.

The Delicate Art of Negotiation

In this tale, talk to Kenji in Toyotama. He requires your help. Travel to the meeting place with Kenji and then hide there. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, +6 Leather.

The Tale of Yuna

In this quest, help Yuna, whose people are being terrorized by the Mongols in Otsuna. Deal with the Mongols for her.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +2 Silk.

Silent Death

The Mongol warlord Altan is terrorising Otsuna prefecture. Yuna suggests that attacking his allies will most likely bring him out. Attack the Japanese allies Mamushi Brothers with Yuna.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, +2 Silk.

The Black Wolf

Yuna’s previous attempt to lure out Atlan failed. Now she wants to attack another ally know as Black Wolf to force Atlan out of hiding. Meet Yuna along the coast to start this mission.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, +2 Silk.

Message in Blood

After confronting the Black Wolf, Yuna has gone back to the inn to regroup. Meet her and plan the next move.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, +2 Silk.

The Fool

In this quest, follow Lady Masako to Umagi cove who is hunting for another conspirator responsible for her family’s murder. Search for the killer and hunt him down.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, +2 Silk.

The Family Man

The hunt for the conspirators who murdered Lady Masako’s family has led her to Kubara. Meet her there to search for the next target.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, +2 Silk.

The Thief

One of the conspirators in the Adachi family massacre is hiding in Kushi. The territory is heavily occupied by Mongols. Meet up with Masako to hunt down the traitor before he is captured by Mongols.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, +2 Silk.

The Conspirator

In this tale, Lady Masako is in search of the person who planed and organized the attack on the Adachi clan. She heads to Ostuna. Meet her there to find out what she has planned.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, Samurai Clan Armor Dye.

The Proud Do Not Endure

In this side tale, talk to Yuriko in Kubara Forest region to ask her about the ingredients for the poison you want. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, Hallucination Dart.

The Art of Seeing

In this tale, Yuriko wants to visit somewhere with your help. Head to Shimura Cemetery to start the mission.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Ranged Charm, Bowman’s Straw Hat.

A Wealthy Man has all he needs

Find Saburo in Toyotama to start this mission. Speak to each refugee to find out what the problem is.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, 6 Leather.

A Thief of Innocence

In this tale, you will be helping a woman in Umugi Cove whose daughter has gone missing. Search and return her daughter to her. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, 6 Leather.

The River Children

In this side tale, you will be helping Shino, you will be crying when you find her. Talk to her to find out what’s wrong.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase + Minor Melee Charm + 14 Linen.

The Generosity of Lady Sanjo

In this side tale, Lady Sanjo requires your help to retrieve a scroll which was stolen by a thief. She will tell you the thief’s hideout location. Retrieve the scroll and return it to her.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, 14 Linen.

Peace for the Divine

In this side tale, you will have to investigate the shrine from which smoke is coming. Examine the shrine located in the Old Toyotama Hills to start the quest.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, 14 Linen.

Flesh and Stone

In this side tale, talk to Mamoru at Benkei’s Falls, Toyotama. Locate the Sculptor’s Home to bring him back to fix the sculptor destroyed by Mongol army. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defense Charm, 6 Leather.

The Burden of Theft

You will find a dead body off the path of Kushi from where you can start the quest. Investigate the body and search for clues.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase + Minor Utility Charm + 14 Linen.

A Final Request

In Lucky Genzo’s Inn, Toyotama, you will hear fighting. Save the people being attacked by Ronin at the Inn and then search and rescue survivors. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Melee Charm, 8 Leather.

A Debt Repaid

This quest is obtained by following a bandit to his camp. Follow Bandit Gomyo from Kawamata Village in Toyotama to the bandit camp. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, 14 Linen.

Region 3 Kamiagata

Friends in Passing

In this side quest, Sensei Ishikawa is planning to shelter at a peasant’s house nearby. Talk to her to start the talk about hunt of Tomoe. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Utility Charm, Half Bow Dye.

The Sister Betrayed

This is the concluding quest of the Masako tale. Lady Mask has tracked her sister to clan Kikuchi’s old fort. Make your way their to confront her. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Adachi Half Mask, Minor Stealth Charm.

The Guardian of Tsushima

In this quest, warrior monk Norio is going to retake the Cedar Temple from Mongol enemies. Help him in his mission!

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, +2 Silk.

This Threefold World

This is the concluding mission of the Norio tale. In this side tale, find and talk to Norio about how he is important to the temple and that the monks need his leadership. Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Defence Charm, Chaos Headband.

Fit for the Khan

In this quest, a peasant blacksmith in Jogaku says that the Mongols forced his master to create a set of armour for Khorun Khan. He managed to escape and hide some of the armour pieces across Kamiagata before he was killed. Find and recover the armor for your use.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Mongol Commander’s Armor.

A Father’s Choice

In this quest, peasant villagers in the north are being terrorized by the Mongols. Help them defeating the Mongols.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, +8 Leather.

Hidden in Snow

In this quest, you have to investigate in the town of Sago the reason why people are fearing you. Something is wrong and you have to find out.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, +18 Linen.

Cost of Fear

This quest is given to you by a dying man who was poisoned. As he died, the man said his family was also poisoned at their nearby home. You have to try to stop and prevent them from dying.

Rewards: Minor Legend Increase, Minor Stealth Charm, +8 Leather.