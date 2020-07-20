F1 2020 Update 1.05 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

F1 2020 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.05. This patch is only available on PC, but will release later this week on PS4 and Xbox One. You will see that F1 2020 Update 1.05 has quite a few important bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments. Something that stands out is that they fixed several end of season Sponsor payments and numerous text and localisations. Below you will find the complete list of all F1 2020 Update 1.05 patch notes.

Fixed a crash that would occur after beating a rival in Time Trial.

Players will no longer be incorrectly disqualified for not using the mandatory tyres during a race.

Qualifying times seen on the grid rundown are now correct.

Gearbox wear is no longer scaled based on season length.

Fixed the missing heads on the podium in Multiplayer.

Speeding when the Virtual Safety Car is ending will now correctly penalise clients in a multiplayer session.

When using a wheel car controls will no longer control the camera at race start thanks to this F1 2020 patch.

Xbox One Hero stats for Race Wins, Podiums and Laps Completed have been reset and will no longer be affected by or affect F1 2019 stats.

Vietnam track introduction video now shows the correct number of DRS zones thanks to F1 2020 1.05.

The character walking on water during the introduction cutscene at Australia now correctly has a boat to stand on.

Fixed Sponsor logos on suits appearing stretched in certain conditions.

Fixed several end of season Sponsor payments.

Improved abrupt Force Feedback issue under braking on Direct Drive wheels.

A use flashback prompt will now be shown the first time the player goes off track or collides with another vehicle.

Numerous text and localisation fixes.

Various other stability and bug fixes.

Recently, Codemasters released another important patch for the game. You will find that F1 2020 Update 1.03 only released on Xbox One and fixed a crash when using the Schumacher or RaceNet items going into My Team; they reduced the penalties given to players during safety car periods to the correct values to prevent unfair disqualifications; and addressed an issue where a number of players or AI would be disqualified incorrectly after passing the safety car.

I remind you that Codemasters’ F1 2020 released on July 10, 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.