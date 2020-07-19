Ghost of Tsushima Khotun Khan Boss Guide

In this Ghost of Tsushima Khotun Khan Boss fight guide, we will tell you how you can beat Khotun Khan. We will explain this boss’s moveset, and provide you with some useful tips and tricks to ensure your victory over Khotun Khan and his Mongol horde.

Ghost of Tsushima Khotun Khan Boss

You will be challenged to a duel by the Leader of the Mongol Invasion, Khotun Khan. Fight with Khotun Khan will not be an ordinary fight as he is extremely powerful, and has beaten you before. So, take this fight seriously.

First of all, you must be an expert in 1v1 duels and 1vMany duels otherwise you won’t stand a chance against him. Khotun Khan is unpredictable in his attacks so you need to be ready for anything.

At first, you will be in a 1v1 duel with Khotun Khan. He will hit you real hard with his long Halberd and most of the time you won’t be able to block his attacks so dodging his attacks will be the best option.

You might interrupt some of his attacks with a quick attack of your own, but it does not work every time.

You will be hit several times so in order to survive, you will need armor and you will also need to heal yourself many times.

Fast handle bash can be blocked but spin attack with his Halberd can’t be blocked. Overhead slam cannot be blocked so you have to roll back to avoid it.

You will come really close to killing Khotun Khan, but he will flee the battle and will return to his warship.

Then he will send his soldiers after you to finish you off. Kill All of them and then go to his warship to end this battle.

On Khotun Khan’s warship, you will fight several enemies at a time, so you need to be aware of your surroundings and adapt according to the situation.

If you are hurt really bad, you might want to retreat and regain your health first

Khotun Khan’s moves will be the same as before, but he will have a lot of soldiers beside him this time. He will also have archers that will shoot arrows with fire so, you might want to eliminate them first.

Use Moon and Wind stance to know the position of all your enemies and plan accordingly. Dance of Wrath can be used to clear out the area if you are surrounded by enemies.

Once you have done enough damage to Khan, he will retreat. You have to take advantage and knock away his Halberd by performing a special attack by pressing triangle.

Khotun Khan will now fight with his sword and shield. He will retreat again after you beat him in the sword battle.

Take the advantage and run towards him and keep tapping triangle to disarm him and kill him.