These Ghost of Tsushima Combat Tips and Tricks will cover information about various combat mechanics that you need to absorb in order to skillfully defeat various kinds of enemies and overcome their distinct combat strategies.

Whether its sneaking up on your foes or rushing into various combat encounters, starting from the early stages of Ghost of Tsushima you’re going to have to learn to face every kind of enemy and situation; Hence, it’s a good idea to brush up on your combat mechanics to be ready for anything, both as a master samurai and a deadly ghost.

Ghost of Tsushima Combat Tips and Tricks

Combat in Ghost of Tsushima is not just a slash and knock job. It requires you to study the various enemy categories and their specific moves and combat styles.

Once you have learnt the special combat rhythm required for each enemy, you will be able to defeat those kinds of enemies easily next time.

Moreover, though there is no traditional leveling system, your character will still be able to acquire better tools and learn better skills which makes it easier to fight harder enemies.

You will have quite the control over choosing your skills which will further determine your play style as you level up.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

So here we are going to list and explain a few skills and strategies which are necessary to pull of some of the more intricate techniques.

Defensive Move Set

Jin has few Defensive moves that can really change the gameplay to your favor. These are four of the best defensive abilities of your character:

Blocking

A defensive combat move of your character that allows you to block the opponent’s attack while holding your sword in front of you.

However, the sword block can be broken if the opponent executes a deadly powerful attack. Therefore, hold L1+Downwards button to block when the opponents red pulse appears.

Dodging

A very helpful Blocking move of your character, dodging allows you to perform a combat roll which really helps you during rough opponent attacks or when a group of Deadly Mongols gang up on you.

This move is best for getting free from the gang up and gives you enough time to execute an attack from behind.

Parrying

The most effective defensive move, Parrying allows you to block your opponent’s melee attacks along with projectiles.

If you Parry at the last minute, it prevents the opponent from countering the move or a follow up finisher. Note that while parrying, the timing of the move really matters, greater the timing, greater the result.

To parry, press L2 then tap R3 once your opponent is about to attack. Let go of L2 and press L1 to parry the enemy’s strike. This is the best way to execute the defensive move.

Jump

Aside from all the other defensive moves, Jump is considered as a dual move set. Since it acts both as an offensive and a defensive move; Especially Jumping sword Slash or Jump Kick.

Jumping really helps you while going up against red-glinting unblockable attacks. So, make sure to learn this move and use it in a battle

Mizu-no-Kami Charm

Mizu-no-Kami Charm can be located at Spring Falls Shrine and is highly beneficial for better parrying.

Parrying is perhaps one of the fundamental combat elements and with the proper timing, you can counter an enemy’s attack easily.

Mizu-no-kami charm will give you wider timing window for parrying, perfect parrying and perfect dodges! What else do you need?

Perfect Skills Combos

Some of the skills pair quite well with others, hence giving you high power combos. Here are a few of the perfect skills combos:

Smoke Bombs & Chain Assassinations

Catch the enemies in your smoke bombs, putting you in stealth state, and do the chain assassinations onto them.

Typhoon Kick, Sticky Bombs & Arrow Shots

When you use a typhoon kick, throw a sticky bomb immediately and then use the arrow shots to cause high damage combos.

Way of the Flame & Moon Stance’s Tornado

Way of the Flame and Moon Stance combined together yield a perfect flaming-hot spin attack. Since both of the moves are unblockable, you will be getting guaranteed chop down of enemies.

Grappling Hook

Jin carries a Grappling Hook that helps you climb higher places such as cliffs, bridges or any other highly mounted building.

The Grappling hook really comes in handy during the quest where you’ll have to climb the Cliff of Fort Kaminodake. Also, it really helps in sneak attacks for enemy assassination.

Abilities

Apart from the use of a Grappling Hook, Jin is capable of jumping across gaps and climb walls with ease.

Also, crouching is an important ability where Jin crouches to hide from the enemy’s view and while doing so you can strike from behind and kill the enemy on spot. This strategy is really helpful during the fight with the Mongols. So, make sure to master this ability

Wind Stance’s Typhoon Kick Finisher

Perhaps one of the most powerful abilities in the game is the Wind Stance’s Typhoon Kick. This kick is totally unblockable and is so powerful that it knocks off normal enemies in a single hit.

Use Bow Concentration for Perfect Parrying

When you take out your bow and initiate concentration by pressing R3, time will slow down.

Study enemy movements at this time and instead of hitting through arrow, use the slow-motion mode for precisely parrying your opponent as he strikes.

Assassin’s Steed

Since the enemies do not consider horses as combatants, you can dismount from the horse a little far from enemies and hide behind it.

Whistle from behind the horse and when the enemies get near, use the chain assassinations to score easy kills.

Change More Stances

A healthy habit for becoming a better combatant is to get used to of quickly changing stance. As you will level up, you will acquire more stances.

To take complete benefit out of them, you should practice to be able to quickly change the stance according to the nature of the opponent.

For example, change to Wind Stance for spearmen, Moon Stance for brutes, Water Stance for shieldmen and Stone Stance for regular swordsmen.