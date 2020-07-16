How To Play Halo 3 With PS4 Controller On PC

Playing Halo 3 on Sony’s consoles might be a dream far far away from reality, but this doesn’t mean that you are not able to play the game with that PS4 controller though. DS4Windows is an easy-to-use application on Windows that allows you to plug in and play games with any PS4 controller, including Halo 3.

The first thing you’ll need to do is go over to the DS4Windows official website and download the application. Choose the .zip file and download it. After the download is complete, you can unpack the app in any folder you want or launch it straight from the .zip file. Choose the Launcher and after you’ve plugged in your Dualshock 4, you’ll see its ID on the Controllers tab. Go to settings and click on Driver Setup. After installing the drivers, you’ll be able to see your profile in the application. If the installation was complete, then you’ll see your Dualshock lighting up. You might want to check key bindings too since there might be some discrepancies here and there. Note that you’ll need that application to run in the background for the PS4 controller to be functional in Halo 3.

So what DS4Windows is doing is run on the background and make Steam believe that what you’re using is a PC controller. This is a rather unconventional way to play on PC but Dualshock is a great gamepad, especially for gamers with smaller hands.

Although playing Halo 3 with a PS4 controller on PC isn’t close to playing 343 Industries’ franchise on a Sony console, we’ll take that win and move on. Some also make comments on how the Dualshock works better with Halo: The Master Chief Collection than with other controllers. It all comes down to what players prefer the best and if a PS4 gamepad is your “weapon of choice” then you should do the trick.