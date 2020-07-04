Cyberpunk 2077 Pitch Slider Will Not Be Present In Character Creation

While Cyberpunk 2077 has said a lot about its character creator, ranging from your gender choice to the ability to customize your genitals. However, recently they deconfirmed that a Cyberpunk 2077 pitch slider for voices will not be present in the game, so you’ll be stuck with whatever default voice you’re given.

The information about the lack of a Cyberpunk 2077 pitch slider for voices comes from a recent Twitter exchange, where a fan asked the developers if such a character creation mechanic would be in the game. CD Projekt RED responded in the negative.

Even most RPGs do have a variety of voices that you can use for your character if there are dialogue options, it seems like you’re not going to have at least that luxury in Cyberpunk, though developer CD Projekt RED hasn’t explained exactly why.

It’s likely because of money, like many developmental decisions are. Creating new voices requires new audio tracks, more voice actors, and more space being taken up on the game, and Cyberpunk 2077 is already going to be massive, even bigger than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It could also be, however, that CD Projekt RED doesn’t think of vocal pitch as that important, since the story is going to be the same no matter what you do in the game. It may also be likely because despite the character creator the character is less of a blank slate.

Of course, CD Projekt RED already made an RPG where you play a character with an established personality, so it’s likely that Cyberpunk isn’t going to be any different. Even without a Cyberpunk 2077 pitch slider in its character creation, the game is likely going to be great.

We’ll hopefully be getting more information about the game sometime during the summer. In the meantime, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming out on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on November 19, and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X too, whenever those release.