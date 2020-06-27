The Dandy and Damsel is a short quest in Borderlands 3 where a character named Gustav tasks you to find his wife Carolina. We have prepared this complete Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood The Dandy and Damsel Walkthrough to help out with the mission.

Carolina has been taken hostage by the Devil Riders and now it’s your duty to find her. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the entire mission of The Dandy and Damsel in BL3.

Borderlands 3 The Dandy and Damsel

Once you’re at the location given in the map above, a message will pop up to either accept The Dandy and Damsel or decline it. Accept it and you’ll come across Gustav.

Gustav tells you about his wife Carolina; who has been kidnapped by a band of Devil Riders and wants you to find her.

He will butter you a little bit so prepare yourself for that. Before opening the door for you, Gustav alerts you about the person who runs this band, Boss Keem a Brutal Bandit.

Once the path is opened, head downstairs in an area filled with adversaries. Once the area is cleared, you’ll find Weasel begging you to let him go.

Interact with him and he’ll tell you the location of Boss Keem.

You’ll find the boss in Lab 422. Upon asking what he was doing in the lab, he’ll expose everything.

In Lab 422, these people were making the devils even deadlier. Weasel then opens a gateway for you, so you can proceed towards the quest marker.

Once you’re at this location, Boss Keem orders the minions to completely lock the area down and kill you.

Therefore, to make it to the Lab, you’ll have to go through an army of adversaries.

The main gate going inside is locked so you’ll have to enter from another area. Head down the ramp and you’ll come across a damaged wall.

Break it down and head inside the building. Go upstairs right to the Jakobs, move left through the hallway and take a right into an open area.

In this area, you’ll once again have to deal with several adversaries.

After you’ve taken care of the adversaries and looted their weapons, you’ll encounter Boss Keem on the upper level of this area.

Interact with the Boss and a Plot Twist occurs as the Boss reveals herself to be Carolina.

She’ll then explain the backstory of how she went from being Carolina to Boss Keem. At this moment you’ll receive two options, either to “Take Ring” or “Convince Carolina”.

Choosing the second option convinces Carolina to leave her position as Boss Keem and live her life with her husband Gustav.

Return to Gustav and a funny conversation between him and Carolina starts. This way you’ll end the mission and will be rewarded $215,423 and perhaps one of the legendary weapons.