Borderland 3’s DLC Bounty of Blood is available to play for the players of Borderland 3. If you are confused on how to start this sci-fi western adventure, we have prepared the guide to help you figure out How to Start Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood DLC.

The DLC itself has to be purchased separately by the player to be able to play it. Another way to get access to it is to buy the season pass which includes this DLC. After purchasing the DLC, players need to do some searching to be able to start the DLC itself.

How to Start Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood DLC

First of all you need to make sure that you have the Sanctuary III ship as you can only find the note you need to find and start the DLC in this particular ship.

Enter the ship and make your way to the back area of the ship. Once you are here you need to find a table which is in the middle of the room, right in the middle of the quick change station and the lost loot machine.

Approach the table, on the top of which you will find a wanted poster with a quest icon hovering on the top of it.

All you need to do is to accept the quest and the Bounty of Blood DLC will start immediately.

The first-ever mission of the DLC is the Blood from a Stone in which you have to navigate to Gehenna.

If upon accepting the quest, this is the first mission you get then you must know that the Bounty on Blood DLC has officially started.

After accepting the quest, go the front of the ship to travel to the other planet, Gehenna.

You will only have the option to travel to Gehenna which further shows that the DLC has started.

Once you are on the planet, use the drop pod to land on it. Now you can take on all the challenges the new Bounty of Blood DLC in Borderlands 3 has to offer.