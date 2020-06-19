The Last of Us Part 2 All Trading Cards Locations Guide

Trading Cards are collectible items and hidden secrets found throughout the content-rich world of TLoU2. They are Ellie’s main collectible and when they are found, are added into her inventory. In this The Last of Us Part 2 Trading Cards Locations guide, we have listed all the trading card locations chapter wise.

The Last of Us Part 2 All Trading Cards Locations

As mentioned before, Trading Cards are only available in chapters where you play as Ellie since these collectibles are only meant for her in TLoU 2.

Continue reading below and let us show you where to find all trading cards in The Last of Us 2.

Chapter 1: Jackson

Waking Up

Trading card #1: Seismicayla

You will find this card on a notice board located on the left side of Main Street Gallery.

Trading card #2: The Keene Twins

This card is located on a barrel next to the dart board in the Tipsy Bison bar.

Patrol

Trading card #1: Tesseracter

This card can be found on the cabinet next to the clothes rail in the trailer. You will have to enter the trailer by jumping through the window.

Trading card #2: Laurent Foucault, CEO SPARK

This card is present on a desk in the storage room with many comic books. Can’t be missed.

Chapter 2: Seattle (Day 1)

The Gate

Trading card #1: Motivator

This card is on a notice board located on the wall of a destroyed bus stand.

Trading card #2: The Starfire Kids

This card is present on a message board of a cabin on the overgrown highway.

Trading card #3:

This card is present on a desk in the lookout tower.

Downtown

Trading card #1: Das Wort

This card is present in a drawer in the basement of the Valiant Music Shop.

Trading card #2: Doctor Uckmann

This card is located inside the left-most box beside a series of sandbags in the dilapidated building.

Trading card #3: Flo

During the chapter, you will come across some safes at the Checkpoint Gate West 2. The card is present in Safe 2.

Trading card #4: Big Blue

In Ruston Coffee shop, this card is present in a drawer under some coffee brewing machines.

Trading card #5: Know it All

This card is located in a drawer between two beds in the second room of Serevena Hotel.

Eastbrook Elementary

Trading card #1: Cardio

Inside an apartment, the card is present in the drawer of a chest.

Capitol Hill

Trading card #1: Kinnard, Esq.

Enter house number three. It is the one with sky blue painted exterior. The card is in a chest on the ground floor.

Trading card #2: Rockafella

This card is located among the trash inside a Capitol Hill bedroom.

Trading card #3: Doctor Stem

In the bookstore, the card is present on top of a chest near a record player.

Trading card #4: Sergeant Frost

This card is present inside the locker of a grocery store storage area.

Trading card #5: Candelabra

This card is present on the shelves besides the ATM in the liquor store.

Trading card #6: Bizarrebra

In the Wellwishes thrift store, the card is present among some books in the children’s section.

Channel 13

Trading card #1: Kimimela

This card is present on the table opposite the window in the Television Center.

The Tunnels

Trading card #1: The Imp

This card is present among some trash underneath the train, in the subway station.

Trading card #2: Bastet

On the way out of the subway station, there will be a toppled vending machine next to which there is a crashed train. The card is present underneath the train on top of a luggage case.

The Theatre

Trading card #1: Beyond

In the theatre, head upstairs to find a bunch of sofas and chairs. The trading card is present between them.

Trading card #2: (Not found yet)

The Birthday Gift

Trading card #1: The Nighthawk

In the main room of the Wyoming Museum, the card is located on a bench.

Trading card #2: Saura

In the second part of the museum, the card is located under a bench in the room surrounded by wolves.

Chapter 3: Seattle (Day 2)

Hillcrest

Trading card #1: Naledi the Youthful

This card is located below the bicycle inside the work bench.

Trading card #2: Brainstorm

The card is present in a toy house located in the garden with the veranda.

Trading card #3,4,5 (Currently Unknown)

The Seraphites

Trading card #1: Randy Styles

This card is present in the grocery store. It is next to a box on the shelf near the cash registers.

Trading card #2: Shift

In the office area, the card is present on a sofa against the rear wall.

Trading card #3: Star Sign

In the apartment bedroom, the card is present in the top drawer beside the cabinet.

Trading card #4: Arch-Enemy

In the Seattle Conference Center, the card is inside a drawer which is furthest from the window.

Trading card #5: Doppelganger

Inside the apartment, follow the corridor to find the card under a table along some toys.

Trading card #6: (Currently Unknown)

Chapter 4: Seattle (Day 3)

Road to the Aquarium

Trading card #1: Esquire

This card can be found in between the travel cases in the theater. The cases are located behind the stage.

Trading card #2: Tormentra

In the dark building where you meet Jesse, the trading card can be found on the desk near the entrance.

Trading card #3: Tanager

In the large book store, the card can be found on the bottom of a shelf near the cash register section.

Trading card #4: Tatuaje

After the cutscene with Ellie and Jesse ends, enter the wrecked building. The card is in a shelve in the building.

The Flooded City

Trading card #1: Seff-L’ho’phad

While on the boat, pass the barbed wires to reach a flooded room. The card is in a drawer in the room.

Trading card #2: Khazakh Bright

The card is present in a shelve under the cash register in the small toy shop.

Chapter 9: Santa Barbara

Pushing Inland

Trading card #1: CBB-73

Inside the mansion, the card is present on the kid’s desk in the children’s room.

The Resort

Trading card #1: Sparkthug

In the large building near the workshop, the card is present on a table near the entrance