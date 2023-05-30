In the unforgiving post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us Part 2, there are quite a few easter eggs hidden meticulously for players to find. In this guide, we’ll show you the exact location of every easter egg in the Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 Easter Eggs Locations

The open world of the Last of Us Part 2 has all kinds of easter eggs hidden in it. Some of these are placed in relatively obvious locations, but a lot of the easter eggs in TLOU Part 2 are cleverly hidden in very niche locations.

To help you find all of the Easter Eggs and references in the Last of Us Part 2, below, we’ve listed the exact location of each one.

PlayStation 3

The beloved PlayStation 3 console can be found in many different locations in The Last of Us Part 2. The first time you’ll see the PlayStation 3 in the game is right at the beginning.

As soon as you take control of Ellie, you’ll see a PlayStation 3 sitting on the desk under the television in her room.

Canonically, it makes sense why there are so many PlayStation 3s present in the game. The reason for that is that the world of TLOU Part 2 succumbed to chaos in September of 2013, before the PlayStation 4 was released. So because the PlayStation 4 was never made, the PlayStation 3 remains the king of consoles in TLOU Part 2.

Jak & Daxter and Uncharted

You’ll find a few games covered in dust next to the PlayStation 3 in Ellie’s room. If you look closely, you’ll see that these games are Uncharted 2 and Jak & Daxter. Both of these games were made by Naughty Dog, the same studio that made The Last of Us series.

Sam’s Toy

After inspecting the PlayStation 3 in Ellie’s room, turn around and walk towards the door. In the shelf to the left of the door, you’ll see a toy robot. You’ll immediately recognize this toy if you’ve played the first Last of Us game.

This toy robot is the same toy that Ellie gives to Sam to cheer him up in The Last of Us Part 1.

Nancy’s Knick Knacks Easter Eggs

If you go into Nancy’s Knick Knacks (the gift shops), you’ll find three references to the expansion, released for the first The Last of Us game, named “The Last of Us: Left Behind.”

These three references are a Skeleseer Box, a Nathan Drake (Uncharted) costume, and a Frankenstein statue. These items were also present in the Halloween store introduced in the Last of Us: Left Behind expansion.

Arcade Easter Eggs

When you go inside the Arcade during Seattle Day 3, you might take note of two familiar arcade machines.

One of these is a 2-Player action game called “The Turning,” and the other is Jak X Combat Racing game. These arcade games made an appearance in The Last of Us: Left Behind expansion.

Joel and Sarah’s Photo

When you go to Jackson and visit Joel’s House, go up the stairs and go into the room to your left. You’ll see a heartwarming photo of Joel and his daughter Sarah on the table. This is the same photo given to Joel by Ellie in The Last of Us Part 1.

“Want to Give me a Ride?”

When you’re in the flashback scene, which shows that Ellie has learned how to swim, swim towards the pallet and interact with it. Ellie will shout, “Want to give me a ride?” to Joe, who will reply with, “Those days are long gone, kiddo.”

This small exchange references the numerous times in The Last of Us Part 1 where Joel had to carry Ellie across bodies of water on a pallet as she didn’t know how to swim back then.

Crash Bandicoot (NSFW)

When you’re exploring Eugene’s hideout and are walking through his weed farm, examine the videotapes sitting on the table to your left. These videotapes are titled “Dong of the Wolf” and “Smash Brandi’s Cooch.”

The first videotape references “Dawn of the Wolf,” a movie that exists in The Last of Us Part 1. And the second tape is an obvious reference to Crash Bandicoot, which Naughty Dog also developed.

Nathan Drake’s Ring

When you’re in the vault of the Westlake Bank in Seattle, go to the big pile of money sitting on the trolley in the northeast corner of the vault. Next to the money, there will be an unlocked drawer.

Pull open the drawer and interact with it. Ellie will pull a very familiar ring out from the drawer. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the ring has “Sic Parvis Magna” engraved onto it.

This is the same ring that Nathan Drake owned in the previous game. Collecting the ring will unlock the “So Great and Small” trophy.

PS Vita / Hotline Miami

After you sneak up behind the unsuspecting WLF soldier in the WLF base that has earphones plugged into her ears, take a look at the device on the ground to see what she was up to.

The device she was using was actually a PS Vita, the successor to the beloved PSP console. And if you look very closely at the PS Vita, you’ll see that the game she was playing is Hotline Miami.

You’ll also find another WLF solder playing on a PS Vita in the base. The soldier will be playing Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy this time.

Superhero Cards / Doctor Uckmann

Some of the coolest easter eggs in TLOU Part 2 are the various hero trading cards scattered around the world. These cards reference all kinds of superhero franchises such as the X-Men, the MCU franchise, and Hellboy.

But there’s a very special card you can find during the Downtown chapter of the game. You’ll find it inside a cabinet in an abandoned building. The card is of a superhero called “Doctor Uckmann.” This is a reference to Neil Druckmann, the director of TLOU Part 2.

Gustavo Santaolalla

When you’re walking around town at the beginning of the game, you’ll see a man sitting outside the Copper Peak Inn playing his guitar. This man is none other than Gustavo Santaolalla, who is responsible for the soundtrack of The Last of Us franchise.

Fahrenheit 451

The code “0451” is used in a multitude of games. It serves as a reference to Fahrenheit 451, a novel written by Ray Bradbury. There will be a safe sitting outside when you’re at Gate West 2 in downtown Seattle. The code to the safe is 0451.

Jurassic Park

When Joel and Ellie take a trip to the museum for Ellie’s birthday, they’ll start discussing dinosaurs. In doing so, they will drop a number of references to Jurassic Park. Joel will even reference an actual line from the movie, “That’s one big pile of shit!”.

Precursor Orb

During the Hostile Territory chapter, there’s a very special collectible that you can find. Go into the Ruby Dragon bar early on in the chapter and go upstairs.

Jump to the adjacent building and go into the second room. Interact with the table, and you’ll find an Artefact on it. This Artefact is the Precursor Orb, a collectible in the Jak & Daxter games. Collecting this Artefact will unlock the “Relic of the Sages” trophy.

Savage Starlight

When you’re at the resort during the beginning of the “Finding Strings” chapter, you’ll find a comic named “Savage Starlight.” This comic serves as a reference to the first game.

Point Break

During the Seattle Day One Chapter, after you go back through the underground, Dina will make a few references to Point Break, the famous Keanu Reeves movie.

Giraffe Toy / Museum Giraffe

In TLOU Part 2, there are two references to the iconic scene in the first Last of Us game which involved a giraffe.

During the Patrol chapter, you’ll find a stuffed toy of a giraffe. And later on, during the museum flashback, Ellie will look at a dinosaur skeleton and say, “Looks like a giraffe.”

Pearl Jam Poster

The song that Joel played for Ellie on his guitar is called “Future Days” by a band named Pearl Jams.

When you travel to downtown Seattle and visit the music shop, you’ll find a poster for an album called “Lightning Bolt” by Pearl Jam. The aforementioned song is part of this album.

Hail Yourself! Hail Me!

When you’re traversing through the thrift shop riddled with Trip Mines, go inside the toilet and look at the graffiti on the wall. You’ll notice that it says, “Hail Yourself! Hail Me!!!”

This is a reference to a podcast called “The Last Podcast on the Left.” This sentence serves as the outro to this podcast.