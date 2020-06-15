With the release of Persona 4 Golden on steam, fans of this much-loved series can at last experience the rich world of Persona on their PCs. In this Persona 4 Golden Classroom Answers guide we will give you the answers for all the test questions and answers you will get.

Persona 4 Golden Classroom Answers

In Persona 4, you can increase your knowledge stat by correctly answering questions in your classroom.

There are different exam questions each month throughout the story. These come at the start of your mornings at school at certain days throughout the game and you only get one chance to give test answers correctly.

In this guide, we will list all the Persona 4 Golden classroom questions and their answers for you.

April Classroom Answers

4/14

Q: What is the year before 1 AD called?

A: 1 BC

4/18

Q: The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one?

A: Beta

4/20

Q: How many parts are there in Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle?”

A: Three

4/23

Q: What was the first economic bubble incident in the world?

A: Tulip mania

4/25

Q: What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise?

A: Overcompensation

4/26

Q: Which property of whole numbers doesn’t exist?

A: Marriage numbers

4/30

Q: What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?

A: Valles Marineris

May Classroom Answers

5/7

Q: Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?

A: “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?

MIDTERMS Exam Answers

5/9

Q1: What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?

A1: Overcompensation

Q2: What is the year before 1 A.D. called?

A2: 1 B.C.

5/10

Q1: Which of these types of numbers does not exist?

A2: Marriage numbers

Q2: Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”

A2: Soseki Natsume

5/11

Q1: Who said “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”

A1: Pythagoras

Q2: Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?

A2: Olympus Mons

5/26

Q: Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven!

A: Attendance logs

June Classroom Answers

6/8

Q: What sport is “heikin-dai”?

A: Balance Beam

6/13

Q: Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles!

A: Anaerobics

6/15

Q: Tell me what morale is!

A: Cheerfulness of a group

6/20

Q: What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A: Meiji

6/27

Q: What is identity?

A: Individuality

6/30

Q: Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River

July

7/4

Q: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A: Pascal

7/7

Q: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference too?

A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence

7/13

Q: What is the medical term for brainfreeze?

A: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

7/14

Q: Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?

A: Kuukai

7/15

Q: Which line can a typhoon never cross?

A: The equator

7/16

Q: Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?

A: He has no mustache.

FINALS 7/19

Q1: What is morale?

A1: Cheerfulness in a group

Q2: What sport is “heikin-dai”?

A2: Balance Beam

FINALS 7/20

Q1: Which kanji did Kobo make a mistake on?

A1: The first option

Q2: In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A2: Meiji

FINALS 7/21

Q1: Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?

A1: King of hearts

Q2: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the feeblest thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A2: Pascal

FINALS 7/22

Q1: Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A1: Pis Pis River

Q2: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?

A2: The U.S. Declaration of Independence

September Answers

9/1

Q: “Venison” is the meat of what animal?

A: All of the above

9/5

Q: Which of the following is a kigo for fall?

A: Brisk

9/17

Q: How short was history’s shortest war?

A: 40 minutes

9/20

Q: What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?

A: A nonagenarian

9/28

Q: What part of the human body has an apple in it?

A: Throat

October

10/4

Q: Which of these sports also uses an anchor?

A: Tug-of-War

10/5

Q: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A: The right edge

10/8

Q: Tell me what bird’s name means “coward”in English!

A: Chicken

10/11

Q: What did Napoleon have invented?

A: Glass jars

10/12

Q: Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first jack-o-lantern?

A: Turnips

10/13

Q: What kind of fish was I just talking about?

A: Ojisan

MIDTERMS Exam Answers

10/14

Q1: What part of the body contains the “Adam’s apple”?

A1: Throat

Q2: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A2: The right edge

10/15

Q1: How short was history’s shortest war?

A1: 40 minutes

Q2: “Venison” is the meat of what animal?

A2: All of the above

10/17

Q1: What is the Japanese name for “panda”?

A1: Black and white bears

Q2: Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?

A2: Ostrich

Midterms 10/18

Q1: What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?

A1: Math Girl

Q2: What did Napoleon have invented?

A2: Glass jars

Midterms 10/19

Q1: Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?

A1: Fall

Q2: What is “Dragon’s Blood”?

A2: Plant resin

November Classroom Answers

11/01

Q: Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to!

A: Geometric shapes

11/04

Q: Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is??

A: A cuckoo

11/07

Q: Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?

A: No country

11/11

Q: What desert is the Welwitschia from?

A: Namib

11/17

Q: Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how?

A: Bride ale

11/22

Q: Do you know what an “atlas” is?

A: A book of maps

11/24

Q: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?

A: Fibonacci sequence

11/25

Q: There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?

A: Khufu

11/26

Q: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A: Mochi

FINALS 11/28

Q1: What does French food stem from?

A1: Italian Food

Q2: What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to?

A2: Geometric shapes

FINALS 11/29

Q1: Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?

A1: Khufu

Q2: What is a book of maps called?

A2: Atlas

FINALS 11/30

Q1: What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?

A1: Bridal

Q2: What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”?

A2: A cuckoo

December

FINALS 12/1

Q1: Which country does the South Pole belong to?

A2: No country

Q2: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?

A2: The Fibonacci sequence

FINALS 12/2

Q1: What desert is the Welwitschia found in?

A2: Namib

Q2: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A2: Mochi

12/9

Q: Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?

A: Transparent

12/10

Q: What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?

A: The cross-section

12/17

Q: Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”?

A: Compassion makes you look better

12/21

Q: Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world?

A: VII

January Classroom Answers

1/10

Q: What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?

A: An orange

1/14

Q: “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?

A: Bury the demons

1/19

Q: In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit?

A: Cat

1/25

Q: What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring?

A: Red

1/30

Q: What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?

A: Petabyte

February Classroom Answers

2/1

Q: What color were the pyramids originally?

A: White

ADVANCED EXAMS 2/6

Q1: The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?

A1: Beta

Q2: How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?

A2: Attendance logs

ADVANCED EXAMS 2/7

Q1: What drink name means “bury demons”?

A1: Toso

Q2: What is the medical term for brainfreeze?

A2: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

ADVANCED EXAMS 2/8

Q1: What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs?

A1: Rabbit

Q2: What vegetable was used to make the first jack-o’-lanterns?

A2: Turnips

ADVANCED EXAMS 2/9

Q1: What color were the pyramids when they were first built?

A1: White

Q2: What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?

A2: The Sahara Desert sand