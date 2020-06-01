Ark Survival Evolved Update 547.37 Is Out, Login Lock Bypass Fix

Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 547.37 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the developers fixed some cases where the login lock could be bypassed. Below you will find the complete list of all Ark Survival Evolved Update 547.37 patch notes.

PlayStation 4: 547.37

547.37 Xbox One: 798.40

798.40 PC: 310.112

310.112 Fixed some cases where the login lock could be bypassed.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that with Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.28 (547.17), the developers made a few minor bug fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they fixed an issued that caused bionic dino skins to disappear, fixed some missing icon related to holiday emotes, and improved localization.

In other news, as has been reported in recent months, Steam is at a time never seen before due largely to the coronavirus. The need to quarantine, and that most jobs have been temporarily suspended or hours that have been cut, has caused a sudden need to play video games. The platform in April broke a new record with 24 million simultaneous players.

On March 30, Steam had managed to break the 23 million barrier, but after just 4 days, Valve’s service has had to confirm the new figure. It is very interesting to analyze the 10 best games that are contributing to achieving this moment of success. The architects are mainly Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and PUBG, who remain unstoppable in the top 3 positions.

There is still a growth curve and games such as Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Grand Theft Auto V, Rainbow Six Siege and Rust are getting loads more players. Football Manager 2020 and Ark: Survival Evolved are also added to this roster closed by Monster Hunter World. Without a doubt, a variety of titles can continue to grow and attract numerous simultaneous users.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.