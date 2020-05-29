This is a guide to all the Minecraft Dungeons Creeper Woods Secrets and Chests Locations. We’ve been able to gather the locations of 2 secrets and 6 chests in Creeper Woods, along with their map locations.

Minecraft Dungeons Creeper Woods Secrets and Chests Locations

The Creeper Woods is a wooded area that appears similar to a Forest biome. The place has multiple hills, monoliths, bridges that lead to other monoliths and rivers.

Players will find this area to be foggy and rather dark but overcoming this and exploring will yield secrets and chests full of loot.

Note: The chest locations are pseudo-randomized and so you may encounter them in different locations; for convenience, we have listed some in case you have the same placement

Secret 1

Go left from the objective to reveal an invisible chest once you reach the of this pathway.

Secret 2

Head left from the objective and interact with the button that’s located outside the door here. This will reveal the next secret, that is the Creepy Crypt Secret Level.

Chest 1

You will need to defeat the enemies after taking the scroll that’s inside the door from secret 2.

Chest 2

Just head straight up the path from the previous chest and you will find this towards your right.

Chest 3

Keep to the path towards your right, following the chest shown on the map. Once you get to this location, you will find the chest here.

Chest 4

After reaching the cursor location below, just head towards the top-right corner of the map and you will find the fourth chest there.

Chest 5

Walk to your right and you will find the fifth chest.

Chest 6

At the cursor’s locations shown below, just walk right and you will find the sixth chest