In this Minecraft Dungeons Pumpkin Pastures Secrets and Chests locations guide, we will tell you about the location of each and every secret and chest in the Pumpkin Pastures area that we know of so that you don’t have to find them by yourself.

Minecraft Dungeons Pumpkin Pastures Secrets and Chests Locations

You have to find these hidden chests to get your hands on the most desirable loot in the game. Your ultimate goal is to save the villagers and defeat the evil Arch-Illager; but you will find various shiny chests on your way as well.

Secrets do not change but chests always have a random element to them so the best way to find and collect all the chest is to explore every corner of the map.

While we have given the chest locations below, it is possible that during your run of the Pumpkin Pastures area there might be more chest to collect.

Chest #1

Just before you start this level, you will find a chest if you move to the left side of the area.

Secret #1

Before starting this level, go to the floating island and you will find your secret chest by looking at a boat below you.

Secret #2

Continue your journey towards the castle and you will reach the moat. Just roll over the moat on the right side to get your hands on the golden chest

Chest #2

You will find a side path as you move towards the drawbridge. Follow the side path and you will stumble upon a chest on your way.