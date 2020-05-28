In this Minecraft Dungeons Obsidian Pinnacle Secrets and Chests Locations guide we have created a thorough overview of each location we were able to find a chest in, along with all the secrets you should be able to discover in your unique instance of Obsidian Pinnacle.

Minecraft Dungeons Obsidian Pinnacle Secrets and Chests Locations

An important thing to consider while finding these various chests in your instance is that every player will have a different map every time they initiate a mission.

So, even between different runs, you might find the chest in different locations.

We have made a list of where we were able to find the chests throughout Obsidian Pinnacle; you should find your chests in similar locations.

Chest #1

The first chest was pretty easy to find, and it was located just behind the area we initially started off from.

Chest #2

After defeating the Redstone Golem, we simply proceeded forward till the end of our path, only to find the chest below a set of stairs.

Chest #3

Found next to the massively ablaze haystacks in the center, we found this chest lying on the edge to the right of the burning monument.

Chest #4

Head to the marked location on the map, we were able to find a chest residing at the end of the pathway.

Chest #5

We were able to locate the chest below the stairs, to the right on the marked location.

Chest #6 and #7

Once you descend down a set of stairs, you will find yourself in a secret room, opposed by various enemies.

Inside, you will be able to interact with a book inside the bookshelf, only to find a secret door open in front of you. Open the two chests residing inside to get yourself a bunch of emeralds and some good equipment.

Secret

Behind the same bookcase we discussed for Chests #6 and #7, if you have pressed the rune in the secret level back in the church found South of your base of operations; you will be able to find this secret.