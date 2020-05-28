In this Minecraft Dungeons Enemies Guide, we will tell you about all the monsters and enemies you will face during your dungeon diving adventures.

Minecraft Dungeons Enemies

Each zone in Minecraft Dungeons comes with its own cast of monsters. With our handy monster guide, you’ll know exactly where you will find which monster; so that you are ready to face them beforehand.

Squid Coast

Zombie: it is a common monster that simply tries to damage the player in its radius. They are mostly encountered in Squid Coast and are also one of the weakest gangs in the game.

Creeper Woods

Creeper: They attack players by self-destructing while running towards the player dealing a huge amount damage.

Pumpkin Pastures Monsters

Chicken Jockey: it is a rare hostile monster which comprises of zombie and a chicken.

Fiery Forge Enemies

Redstone Golem: it is a mini-boss that appears to be a sample of Redstone Monstrosity having few similarities like him.

Desert Temple Monsters

Husk: they are a modified type of zombies and having similar attack pattern.

Obsidian Pinnacle

Arch-Illager: he is assumed to have Orb’s powers and is confirmed to command a huge army of illagers and also capable of summoning Ambushes during missions.

Apart from the monsters mentioned above, there are a few more enemy types in MC Dungeons which we have listed below.

The mobs mentioned below are only accessible in the Hero’s Edition of Minecraft Dungeons.