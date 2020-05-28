Minecraft Dungeons has several unique missions, with each one having its own fixed items list. There are three difficulty tiers to the missions and the amount of loot you obtain scales with the tier you’re playing on. In this guide, we’re going to give you all the possible Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops from each of the missions currently available.

Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops

Before you look at the items obtainable from the levels, do note that each item has its own chance to be dropped, meaning you are not actually guaranteed to get it during your playthrough of the mission.

However, the chance for the items to be dropped is not that low. This means that you can pretty much acquire all of the items within 2 or 3 playthroughs of a mission in Minecraft Dungeons.

Creeper Woods

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Axe

Bow

Wolf’s Armor

Hunter’s Armor

Artifact Drops

Boots of Swiftness

Tasty Bone

Death Cap Mushroom

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Axe

Bow

Wolf’s Armor

Hunter’s Armor

Soul Armor

Artifact Drops

Boots of Swiftness

Tasty Bone

Death Cap Mushroom

Torment Quiver

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Axe

Bow

Wolf’s Armor

Hunter’s Armor

Soul Armor

Spear

Soul Bow

Artifact Drops

Boots of Swiftness

Tasty Bone

Death Cap Mushroom

Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Bow

Pickaxe

Hunter’s Armor

Artifact Drops

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Boots of Swiftness

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Bow

Pickaxe

Hunter’s Armor

Phantom Armor

Soul Bow

Artifact Drops

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Boots of Swiftness

Ghost Cloak

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Sword

Bow

Pickaxe

Hunter’s Armor

Phantom Armor

Soul Bow

Battle Robe

Artifact Drops

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Boots of Swiftness

Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Daggers

Evocation Robe

Scatter Crossbow

Glaive

Hunting Bow

Artifact Drops

Harvester

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Eater

Fishing Rod

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Daggers

Evocation Robe

Scatter Crossbow

Glaive

Hunting Bow

Mystery Armor

Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

Harvester

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Eater

Fishing Rod

Lightning Rod

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Daggers

Evocation Robe

Scatter Crossbow

Glaive

Hunting Bow

Mystery Armor

Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

Harvester

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Eater

Fishing Rod

Lightning Rod

Soggy Cave

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Evocation Robe

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Cutlass

Artifact Drops

Totem of Regeneration

Fishing Rod

Soul Healer

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Evocation Robe

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Cutlass

Phantom Armor

Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

Totem of Regeneration

Fishing Rod

Soul Healer

Lightning Rod

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Evocation Robe

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Cutlass

Phantom Armor

Gauntlets

Double Axe

Artifact Drops

Totem of Regeneration

Fishing Rod

Soul Healer

Lightning Rod

Pumpkin Pastures Item Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Hunter’s Armor

Sword

Scale Mail

Longbow

Sickles

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Hunter’s Armor

Sword

Scale Mail

Longbow

Sickles

Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Corrupted Beacon

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Hunter’s Armor

Sword

Scale Mail

Longbow

Sickles

Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Corrupted Beacon

Golem Kit

Arch Haven

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Sickles

Soul Crossbow

Longbow

Artifact Drops

Wonderful Wheat

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Sickles

Soul Crossbow

Longbow

Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

Wonderful Wheat

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Sickles

Soul Crossbow

Longbow

Soul Scythe

Guard’s Armor

Artifact Drops

Wonderful Wheat

Light Feather

Wind Horn

Love Medallion

Cacti Canyon Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Cutlass

Mercenary Armor

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Longbow

Trickbow

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Wind Horn

Corrupted Beacon

Wonderful Wheat

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Cutlass

Mercenary Armor

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Longbow

Trickbow

Shortbow

Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Wind Horn

Corrupted Beacon

Wonderful Wheat

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Cutlass

Mercenary Armor

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Longbow

Trickbow

Shortbow

Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Wind Horn

Corrupted Beacon

Wonderful Wheat

Redstone Mines

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Daggers

Wolf Armor

Rapid Crossbow

Pickaxe

Artifact Drops

Corrupted Beacon

Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Daggers

Wolf Armor

Rapid Crossbow

Pickaxe

Thief Armor

Phantom Armor

Artifact Drops

Corrupted Beacon

Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Tasty Bone

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Spelunker Armor

Daggers

Wolf Armor

Rapid Crossbow

Pickaxe

Thief Armor

Phantom Armor

Battle Robe

Artifact Drops

Corrupted Beacon

Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Cutlass

Reinforced Mail

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Healer

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Cutlass

Reinforced Mail

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Scale Mail

Plate Armor

Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Healer

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Mercenary Armor

Cutlass

Reinforced Mail

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Scale Mail

Plate Armor

Exploding Crossbow

Dark Armor

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Regeneration

Soul Healer

Desert Temple

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Glaive

Thief Armor

Shortbow

Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

Torment Quiver

Boots of Swiftness

Totem of Shielding

Shock Powder

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Glaive

Thief Armor

Shortbow

Soul Knife

Sickles

Mystery Armor

Artifact Drops

Torment Quiver

Boots of Swiftness

Totem of Shielding

Shock Powder

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Glaive

Thief Armor

Shortbow

Soul Knife

Sickles

Mystery Armor

Artifact Drops

Torment Quiver

Boots of Swiftness

Totem of Shielding

Shock Powder

Highblock Halls

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Scatter Crossbow

Power Bow

Axe

Artifact Drops

Death Cap Mushroom

Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Scatter Crossbow

Power Bow

Axe

Rapid Crossbow

Artifact Drops

Death Cap Mushroom

Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Scatter Crossbow

Power Bow

Axe

Rapid Crossbow

Guard’s ARmor

Artifact Drops

Death Cap Mushroom

Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Love Medallion

Underhalls

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Soul Robe

Mace

Power Bow

Great Hammer

Exploding Crossbow

Spear

Dark Armor

Artifact Drops

Totem of Shielding

Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Love Medallion

Obsidian Pinnacle Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Claymore

Evocation Robe

Soul Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Artifact Drops

Lightning Rod

Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Claymore

Evocation Robe

Soul Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

Lightning Rod

Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Ghost Cloak

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Grim Armor

Claymore

Evocation Robe

Soul Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

Lightning Rod

Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Ghost Cloak

???

This is the secret easter egg level associated with Diablo 2.

Default Tier

Gear Drops

Wolf Armor

Claymore

Soul Crossbow

Mace

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Harvester

Death Cap Mushroom

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

Wolf Armor

Claymore

Soul Crossbow

Mace

Soul Scythe

Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

Flaming Quiver

Harvester

Death Cap Mushroom

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

Wolf Armor

Claymore

Soul Crossbow

Mace

Soul Scythe

Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops