Minecraft Dungeons has several unique missions, with each one having its own fixed items list. There are three difficulty tiers to the missions and the amount of loot you obtain scales with the tier you’re playing on. In this guide, we’re going to give you all the possible Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops from each of the missions currently available.
Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops
Before you look at the items obtainable from the levels, do note that each item has its own chance to be dropped, meaning you are not actually guaranteed to get it during your playthrough of the mission.
However, the chance for the items to be dropped is not that low. This means that you can pretty much acquire all of the items within 2 or 3 playthroughs of a mission in Minecraft Dungeons.
Creeper Woods
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Axe
- Bow
- Wolf’s Armor
- Hunter’s Armor
Artifact Drops
- Boots of Swiftness
- Tasty Bone
- Death Cap Mushroom
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Axe
- Bow
- Wolf’s Armor
- Hunter’s Armor
- Soul Armor
Artifact Drops
- Boots of Swiftness
- Tasty Bone
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Torment Quiver
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Axe
- Bow
- Wolf’s Armor
- Hunter’s Armor
- Soul Armor
- Spear
- Soul Bow
Artifact Drops
- Boots of Swiftness
- Tasty Bone
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Torment Quiver
Creepy Crypt Drops
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Bow
- Pickaxe
- Hunter’s Armor
Artifact Drops
- Fishing Rod
- Tasty Bone
- Boots of Swiftness
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Bow
- Pickaxe
- Hunter’s Armor
- Phantom Armor
- Soul Bow
Artifact Drops
- Fishing Rod
- Tasty Bone
- Boots of Swiftness
- Ghost Cloak
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Sword
- Bow
- Pickaxe
- Hunter’s Armor
- Phantom Armor
- Soul Bow
- Battle Robe
Artifact Drops
- Fishing Rod
- Tasty Bone
- Boots of Swiftness
- Ghost Cloak
Soggy Swamp
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Daggers
- Evocation Robe
- Scatter Crossbow
- Glaive
- Hunting Bow
Artifact Drops
- Harvester
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Eater
- Fishing Rod
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Daggers
- Evocation Robe
- Scatter Crossbow
- Glaive
- Hunting Bow
- Mystery Armor
- Soul Knife
Artifact Drops
- Harvester
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Eater
- Fishing Rod
- Lightning Rod
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Daggers
- Evocation Robe
- Scatter Crossbow
- Glaive
- Hunting Bow
- Mystery Armor
- Soul Knife
Artifact Drops
- Harvester
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Eater
- Fishing Rod
- Lightning Rod
Soggy Cave
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Evocation Robe
- Daggers
- Hunting Bow
- Cutlass
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Regeneration
- Fishing Rod
- Soul Healer
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Evocation Robe
- Daggers
- Hunting Bow
- Cutlass
- Phantom Armor
- Gauntlets
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Regeneration
- Fishing Rod
- Soul Healer
- Lightning Rod
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Evocation Robe
- Daggers
- Hunting Bow
- Cutlass
- Phantom Armor
- Gauntlets
- Double Axe
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Regeneration
- Fishing Rod
- Soul Healer
- Lightning Rod
Pumpkin Pastures Item Drops
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Hunter’s Armor
- Sword
- Scale Mail
- Longbow
- Sickles
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Hunter’s Armor
- Sword
- Scale Mail
- Longbow
- Sickles
- Soul Scythe
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
- Corrupted Beacon
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Hunter’s Armor
- Sword
- Scale Mail
- Longbow
- Sickles
- Soul Scythe
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
- Corrupted Beacon
- Golem Kit
Arch Haven
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Sickles
- Soul Crossbow
- Longbow
Artifact Drops
- Wonderful Wheat
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Sickles
- Soul Crossbow
- Longbow
- Soul Scythe
Artifact Drops
- Wonderful Wheat
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
- Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Sickles
- Soul Crossbow
- Longbow
- Soul Scythe
- Guard’s Armor
Artifact Drops
- Wonderful Wheat
- Light Feather
- Wind Horn
- Love Medallion
Cacti Canyon Drops
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Cutlass
- Mercenary Armor
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Longbow
- Trickbow
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Wind Horn
- Corrupted Beacon
- Wonderful Wheat
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Cutlass
- Mercenary Armor
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Longbow
- Trickbow
- Shortbow
- Gauntlets
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Wind Horn
- Corrupted Beacon
- Wonderful Wheat
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Cutlass
- Mercenary Armor
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Longbow
- Trickbow
- Shortbow
- Gauntlets
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Wind Horn
- Corrupted Beacon
- Wonderful Wheat
Redstone Mines
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Daggers
- Wolf Armor
- Rapid Crossbow
- Pickaxe
Artifact Drops
- Corrupted Beacon
- Fireworks Arrow
- Harvester
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Daggers
- Wolf Armor
- Rapid Crossbow
- Pickaxe
- Thief Armor
- Phantom Armor
Artifact Drops
- Corrupted Beacon
- Fireworks Arrow
- Harvester
- Tasty Bone
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Spelunker Armor
- Daggers
- Wolf Armor
- Rapid Crossbow
- Pickaxe
- Thief Armor
- Phantom Armor
- Battle Robe
Artifact Drops
- Corrupted Beacon
- Fireworks Arrow
- Harvester
- Tasty Bone
Fiery Forge
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Cutlass
- Reinforced Mail
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Iron Hide Amulet
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Healer
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Cutlass
- Reinforced Mail
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
- Scale Mail
- Plate Armor
- Exploding Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Iron Hide Amulet
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Healer
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Mercenary Armor
- Cutlass
- Reinforced Mail
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
- Scale Mail
- Plate Armor
- Exploding Crossbow
- Dark Armor
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Iron Hide Amulet
- Totem of Regeneration
- Soul Healer
Desert Temple
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Glaive
- Thief Armor
- Shortbow
- Soul Knife
Artifact Drops
- Torment Quiver
- Boots of Swiftness
- Totem of Shielding
- Shock Powder
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Glaive
- Thief Armor
- Shortbow
- Soul Knife
- Sickles
- Mystery Armor
Artifact Drops
- Torment Quiver
- Boots of Swiftness
- Totem of Shielding
- Shock Powder
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Glaive
- Thief Armor
- Shortbow
- Soul Knife
- Sickles
- Mystery Armor
Artifact Drops
- Torment Quiver
- Boots of Swiftness
- Totem of Shielding
- Shock Powder
Highblock Halls
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Scatter Crossbow
- Power Bow
- Axe
Artifact Drops
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Fireworks Arrow
- Light Feather
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Scatter Crossbow
- Power Bow
- Axe
- Rapid Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Fireworks Arrow
- Light Feather
- Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Scatter Crossbow
- Power Bow
- Axe
- Rapid Crossbow
- Guard’s ARmor
Artifact Drops
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Fireworks Arrow
- Light Feather
- Love Medallion
Underhalls
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Firework Arrow
- Iron Hide Amulet
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
- Exploding Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Firework Arrow
- Iron Hide Amulet
- Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Soul Robe
- Mace
- Power Bow
- Great Hammer
- Exploding Crossbow
- Spear
- Dark Armor
Artifact Drops
- Totem of Shielding
- Firework Arrow
- Iron Hide Amulet
- Love Medallion
Obsidian Pinnacle Drops
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Claymore
- Evocation Robe
- Soul Crossbow
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Lightning Rod
- Shock Powder
- Wonderful Wheat
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Claymore
- Evocation Robe
- Soul Crossbow
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Great Hammer
Artifact Drops
- Lightning Rod
- Shock Powder
- Wonderful Wheat
- Ghost Cloak
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Grim Armor
- Claymore
- Evocation Robe
- Soul Crossbow
- Heavy Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Great Hammer
Artifact Drops
- Lightning Rod
- Shock Powder
- Wonderful Wheat
- Ghost Cloak
???
This is the secret easter egg level associated with Diablo 2.
Default Tier
Gear Drops
- Wolf Armor
- Claymore
- Soul Crossbow
- Mace
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Harvester
- Death Cap Mushroom
Adventure Tier
Gear Drops
- Wolf Armor
- Claymore
- Soul Crossbow
- Mace
- Soul Scythe
- Exploding Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Harvester
- Death Cap Mushroom
Apocalypse Tier
Gear Drops
- Wolf Armor
- Claymore
- Soul Crossbow
- Mace
- Soul Scythe
- Exploding Crossbow
Artifact Drops
- Flaming Quiver
- Harvester
- Death Cap Mushroom
- Golem Kit