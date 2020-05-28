Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops

Minecraft Dungeons has several unique missions, with each one having its own fixed items list. There are three difficulty tiers to the missions and the amount of loot you obtain scales with the tier you’re playing on. In this guide, we’re going to give you all the possible Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops from each of the missions currently available.

Minecraft Dungeons Mission Loot Drops

Before you look at the items obtainable from the levels, do note that each item has its own chance to be dropped, meaning you are not actually guaranteed to get it during your playthrough of the mission.

However, the chance for the items to be dropped is not that low. This means that you can pretty much acquire all of the items within 2 or 3 playthroughs of a mission in Minecraft Dungeons.

Creeper Woods

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Axe
  • Bow
  • Wolf’s Armor
  • Hunter’s Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Tasty Bone
  • Death Cap Mushroom

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Axe
  • Bow
  • Wolf’s Armor
  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Soul Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Tasty Bone
  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Torment Quiver

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Axe
  • Bow
  • Wolf’s Armor
  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Soul Armor
  • Spear
  • Soul Bow

Artifact Drops

  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Tasty Bone
  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Bow
  • Pickaxe
  • Hunter’s Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Fishing Rod
  • Tasty Bone
  • Boots of Swiftness

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Bow
  • Pickaxe
  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Phantom Armor
  • Soul Bow

Artifact Drops

  • Fishing Rod
  • Tasty Bone
  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Ghost Cloak

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Sword
  • Bow
  • Pickaxe
  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Phantom Armor
  • Soul Bow
  • Battle Robe

Artifact Drops

  • Fishing Rod
  • Tasty Bone
  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Daggers
  • Evocation Robe
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Glaive
  • Hunting Bow

Artifact Drops

  • Harvester
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Eater
  • Fishing Rod

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Daggers
  • Evocation Robe
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Glaive
  • Hunting Bow
  • Mystery Armor
  • Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

  • Harvester
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Eater
  • Fishing Rod
  • Lightning Rod

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Daggers
  • Evocation Robe
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Glaive
  • Hunting Bow
  • Mystery Armor
  • Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

  • Harvester
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Eater
  • Fishing Rod
  • Lightning Rod

Soggy Cave

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Evocation Robe
  • Daggers
  • Hunting Bow
  • Cutlass

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Fishing Rod
  • Soul Healer

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Evocation Robe
  • Daggers
  • Hunting Bow
  • Cutlass
  • Phantom Armor
  • Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Fishing Rod
  • Soul Healer
  • Lightning Rod

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Evocation Robe
  • Daggers
  • Hunting Bow
  • Cutlass
  • Phantom Armor
  • Gauntlets
  • Double Axe

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Fishing Rod
  • Soul Healer
  • Lightning Rod

Pumpkin Pastures Item Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Sword
  • Scale Mail
  • Longbow
  • Sickles

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Sword
  • Scale Mail
  • Longbow
  • Sickles
  • Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn
  • Corrupted Beacon

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Hunter’s Armor
  • Sword
  • Scale Mail
  • Longbow
  • Sickles
  • Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn
  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Golem Kit

Arch Haven

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Sickles
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Longbow

Artifact Drops

  • Wonderful Wheat
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Sickles
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Soul Scythe

Artifact Drops

  • Wonderful Wheat
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn
  • Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Sickles
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Soul Scythe
  • Guard’s Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Wonderful Wheat
  • Light Feather
  • Wind Horn
  • Love Medallion

Cacti Canyon Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Mercenary Armor
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Trickbow

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Wind Horn
  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Wonderful Wheat

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Mercenary Armor
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Trickbow
  • Shortbow
  • Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Wind Horn
  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Wonderful Wheat

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Mercenary Armor
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Trickbow
  • Shortbow
  • Gauntlets

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Wind Horn
  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Wonderful Wheat

Redstone Mines

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Daggers
  • Wolf Armor
  • Rapid Crossbow
  • Pickaxe

Artifact Drops

  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Harvester

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Daggers
  • Wolf Armor
  • Rapid Crossbow
  • Pickaxe
  • Thief Armor
  • Phantom Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Harvester
  • Tasty Bone

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Spelunker Armor
  • Daggers
  • Wolf Armor
  • Rapid Crossbow
  • Pickaxe
  • Thief Armor
  • Phantom Armor
  • Battle Robe

Artifact Drops

  • Corrupted Beacon
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Harvester
  • Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Reinforced Mail
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Iron Hide Amulet
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Healer

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Reinforced Mail
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer
  • Scale Mail
  • Plate Armor
  • Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Iron Hide Amulet
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Healer

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Mercenary Armor
  • Cutlass
  • Reinforced Mail
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer
  • Scale Mail
  • Plate Armor
  • Exploding Crossbow
  • Dark Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Iron Hide Amulet
  • Totem of Regeneration
  • Soul Healer

Desert Temple

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Glaive
  • Thief Armor
  • Shortbow
  • Soul Knife

Artifact Drops

  • Torment Quiver
  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Totem of Shielding
  • Shock Powder

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Glaive
  • Thief Armor
  • Shortbow
  • Soul Knife
  • Sickles
  • Mystery Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Torment Quiver
  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Totem of Shielding
  • Shock Powder

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Glaive
  • Thief Armor
  • Shortbow
  • Soul Knife
  • Sickles
  • Mystery Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Torment Quiver
  • Boots of Swiftness
  • Totem of Shielding
  • Shock Powder

Highblock Halls

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Power Bow
  • Axe

Artifact Drops

  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Light Feather

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Power Bow
  • Axe
  • Rapid Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Light Feather
  • Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Scatter Crossbow
  • Power Bow
  • Axe
  • Rapid Crossbow
  • Guard’s ARmor

Artifact Drops

  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Fireworks Arrow
  • Light Feather
  • Love Medallion

Underhalls

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Firework Arrow
  • Iron Hide Amulet

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer
  • Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Firework Arrow
  • Iron Hide Amulet
  • Love Medallion

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Soul Robe
  • Mace
  • Power Bow
  • Great Hammer
  • Exploding Crossbow
  • Spear
  • Dark Armor

Artifact Drops

  • Totem of Shielding
  • Firework Arrow
  • Iron Hide Amulet
  • Love Medallion

Obsidian Pinnacle Drops

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Claymore
  • Evocation Robe
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Lightning Rod
  • Shock Powder
  • Wonderful Wheat

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Claymore
  • Evocation Robe
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow
  • Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

  • Lightning Rod
  • Shock Powder
  • Wonderful Wheat
  • Ghost Cloak

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Grim Armor
  • Claymore
  • Evocation Robe
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Heavy Crossbow
  • Crossbow
  • Great Hammer

Artifact Drops

  • Lightning Rod
  • Shock Powder
  • Wonderful Wheat
  • Ghost Cloak

???

This is the secret easter egg level associated with Diablo 2.

Default Tier

Gear Drops

  • Wolf Armor
  • Claymore
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Mace

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Harvester
  • Death Cap Mushroom

Adventure Tier

Gear Drops

  • Wolf Armor
  • Claymore
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Mace
  • Soul Scythe
  • Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Harvester
  • Death Cap Mushroom

Apocalypse Tier

Gear Drops

  • Wolf Armor
  • Claymore
  • Soul Crossbow
  • Mace
  • Soul Scythe
  • Exploding Crossbow

Artifact Drops

  • Flaming Quiver
  • Harvester
  • Death Cap Mushroom
  • Golem Kit