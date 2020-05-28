In this guide, we will tell you how to Unlock Underhalls in Minecraft Dungeons for some sweet loot within. We will be showing you how you can gain access to the Underhalls secret area found in Highblock Halls.

How to Unlock Underhalls in Minecraft Dungeons

Most levels in Minecraft Dungeons house various secrets, most of these being in the form of secret areas that players can discover, which will in turn offer players a challenge and great rewards upon completion.

These secret areas in Minecraft Dungeons also serve as a great way to farm Emeralds to become rich in no time.

Underhalls is a relatively easy secret to find. To first get to this area, you are going to want to make sure you have made it to the Highblock Halls level.

Find the Chandelier

When you get to the first part of the Highblock Halls level, you will find a staircase with a chandelier located directly above it.

Descend the stairs, and you should be able to find an entrance with two shields located on the pillars. Interact with the shield on the left side to open a secret wall underneath the stairs.

Find the Map

Once you head inside, you will discover a map for, you guessed it, Underhalls!

Pick it up and you will have unlocked the secret level for yourself for the rest of the game.

You don’t even have to worry about the map randomly generating the structure some place else, this one’s quite fixed, so by following our method, you should get to exactly where you need to be.

Within the Underhalls you can find a lot of good loot inside chests including some great items for your use against the Illagers.