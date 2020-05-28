Minecraft Dungeons is a game that has you running around to explore different parts of its map. During your adventures, you will able to find all sorts of hidden things and secret areas in every map. This guide will show you how to unlock Soggy Caves in Minecraft Dungeons, another secret area.

How to Unlock Soggy Caves in Minecraft Dungeons

Sometimes you may come across hidden areas that can be accessed after finding their initial access point.

The Soggy Swamp has a hidden dungeon called Soggy Caves. This guide will cover everything you need to know about accessing this dungeon.

The first thing you need to do is unlock Creepy Crypt during the first mission; Creeper Woods.

This hidden area will provide you with some useful information about the Soggy Caves, as well as provide opportunities to collect some loot.

You can then access the Soggy Caves after reaching the second part of the map.

Do the first part of the Soggy Swamp level and make your way across the caves where you encounter an Enderman and out the other side.

You will find the entrance to the dungeon towards the left side of the map. The entrance resembles the front of ruins so keep an eye out for that.

Once you’ve found the entrance, you should head inside explore the Soggy Caves. Inside you will find a new map, along with a bunch of loot.

After you complete this level, you can freely explore it at your own pace. To complete Soggy Caves in MC Dungeons, you will need to solve a puzzle which we will explain below.

Soggy Caves Puzzle

The Soggy Caves area has 2 puzzles that share similar mechanics but are quite distinct when it comes to figuring out the solving pattern.

The puzzle is a couple of blocks placed in a row that can be controlled using the keys in front of them.

The goal is to bring all blocks into alignment so that the door opens up. Each key has its unique pattern in which it moves the bricks. You must figure out which pattern of pushing the keys will align them.

The key here is to figure out the function of every key. Once you know how each key moves the blocks, solving the puzzle won’t be so hard.

Figuring that out will take a couple of trials before you start to make sense of it.

Once you know what each block does the steps to connecting the blocks will become clear – A trick to help you out is to try to raise the first and the last block somehow then press the button that raises all the middle to complete it.