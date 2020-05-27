Minecraft Dungeons Cacti Canyon Secrets and Chests Locations

In Minecraft Dungeons, you’ll come across several chests or secrets hidden in every corner of the maps. These dungeon chests and secrets come with a lot of loot inside so getting your hands on them is a must. In this Minecraft Dungeons Cacti Canyon Secrets and Chests guide, we’ve given the locations where you can find all the chests and secrets in Cacti Canyon.

Minecraft Dungeons Cacti Canyon Secrets and Chests

Note: The chest locations are Pseudo-Randomized and so you may encounter them in different locations; for convenience we’ve listed some in case you have the same placement.

The number of chests available in your run of the map might also differ so the best way to collect everything is to explore every corner of the map. Who knows, you might even find some great armor this way.

Chest 1

Once you’ve started the level, make sure to follow the path towards the center of the area. This is where you’ll find your first chest.

Chest 2

After finding the first one, head straight towards the path and reach the end to find your second chest

Chest 3

Once you’ve found the second one, move to the right-most part of the map and come across a pond with the chest on its side.

Chest 4

On the map where you found the first Chest, move straight and go to the left-most part of the deserted area to find your last chest.

Secret 1

The Canyon Secret is really easy to find. Simply roll over from the area where you power the 5 beacons, towards the floating island, in the lower right side of the area.