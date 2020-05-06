Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.27 (798.16) Released, Fixes And Improvements

Ark Survival Evolved has received some important updates in the form of Update 2.27. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will see that with Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.27 (798.16), the developers made a few fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they made some fixes for the Mouse and keyboard zooming speeds and scrolling with the middle mouse button has also been fixed.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of all Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.27 (798.16) patch notes.

PS4: v547.16

v547.16 Xbox One: v798.16

v798.16 Fixes for Mouse and keyboard zooming speeds.

Scrolling with the middle mouse button is fixed.

Alliance Chat now working.

Crash when returning to the main menu is fixed.

Made multiple improvements to the Hexagon Exchange UI.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.41 (547.22), the developers made various bug fixes, quite a few adjustments, some improvements, and announced the end of Eggcellent Adventure. Something else is that they fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps in the game.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.