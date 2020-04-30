Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Offers 4K With HDR On Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the upcoming new chapter in the long-running franchise, will be pushing all sorts of visual boundaries on Xbox Series X.

Following a cinematic reveal earlier today, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at a glorious 4K resolution and feature high dynamic range (HDR) colors on Xbox Series X. However, Ubisoft refrained from mentioning if the new installment will be able to pump 60 frames per second at the same high resolution. Keeping in mind that Xbox Series X boasts a monsterous array of next-generation hardware, expecting a stable count of 60 frames per second at 4K resolution would be considered pretty normal.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a gameplay trailer next week when Microsoft premieres some of the third-party games coming to Xbox Series X. That scheduled footage should give a fair idea just how the game will be making use of the 12 teraflops computing power of Xbox Series X.

Remember that Assassin’s Creed Origins ran at 4K resolution on Xbox One X but was capped at 30 frames per second. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, on the other hand, ran at a lower resolution at the same frame rate, resulting in a somewhat blurry experience. Unless Xbox Series X can manage to butter both sides of the bread, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could possibly feature performance and visual modes and leave it on the players to decide between the two.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take place in ninth-century Europe and as earlier rumors dicated, will feature a Viking raider as the protagonist. The next-generation installment is scheduled to release during the holiday season at the end of the year, the same time around which both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated for launch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be landing on both current- and next-generation platforms, as well as on PC and Google Stadia. Note that the PC release has been kept exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft Store.

For those interested in making pre-orders, there are six different editions to choose from, ranging from the standard edition to a massive collector’s edition that comes with a 30-centimeter statue of the female version of Eivor, a five-centimeter statue of the male version, a Steelbook case, lithographs, a collector’s case, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and the soundtrack.