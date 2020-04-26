Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Claw and Order Walkthrough

Sanctuary 3 may not be as safe as some might have hoped in Borderlands 3. At the start of the Revenge of the Cartels DLC event, it seems like crew members start disappearing and Marcus thinks Maurice is involved. In this guide, we will help you with the Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Claw and Order mission to find out the truth.

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Claw and Order

So when you start the Claw & Order quest in the Revenge of the Cartels DLC, you will come to know that Marcus is feeling suspicious about Maurice’s activities and that a creature has taken residence aboard the ship.

To find out the truth as to whether Maurice has been eating people, you need to find some Echo Logs for Claw and Order mission.

So head to the casual living area and change into Vault Hunter’s appearance. Recover the lost loot and there will be an ECHO log on the bar. Listen to the ECHO and then head to the top floor of the ship.

At the top floor, look up to the left of the piping. There will be another ECHO log here. After listening to this ECHO, head to the hanger below you.

There will be stairs to the right and another ECHO log will be underneath the stairs.

After this, Maurice will come to you to summon you on his location on the ship. You will have to select among three gifts to give to Marcus to assure friendship.

However, whatever you may choose, Marcus will still think against Maurice. So you will need to report this to Maurice and this will mark the ending of the Claw and Order quest.