The Guardian Games event for Destiny 2 is out and in order to complete the challenges and earn the Heir Apparent exotic, players need to get some Laurels. In this guide, we will show you how to get Laurels in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2020.

How to Get Laurels in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Guardian Games brings various challenges for the players to tackle and earn bounties to complete in order to earn medals. Week one’s challenge can be finished to earn an exotic shell for your particular Guardian class.

Laurels are small motes that are dropped by foes, and also have a symbol denoting a class on them. You’ll have to gather Laurels from kills through supers, charged melee abilities, and grenades.

The colors for different types of Laurels are given below:

Titan: Red

Warlock: Gold

Hunter: Blue

Laurels that are the same as your class give 3 points while giving only 1 point for other classes. You will be rewarded with one of three exotic ghost shells for finishing “On Your Laurels” quest.

To finish the Guardian Games challenge you should gather a sum of ~400 Class-specific Laurels. When you have each of the 400, you can go back to Eva on the Tower to have your reward.

If you are struggling with farming laurels in Destiny 2, we have included some tips to help you out.

Farming Guardian Games Laurels

Titans: Use Insurmountable Skullfort and top-tree Striker. Simply keep shoulder-charging anything you see.

Hunters: Use Gambler’s Dodge and top-tree Arcstrider. Punch foes to kill them, at that point dodge to recover your melee charge, and punch again.

Warlocks: Getaway Artist in addition to bottom tree Stormcaller may finish your tallies through the Overcharged Arc Soul.

One of the main things that you have to do is to ensure that you’re playing with a fireteam running the same class as you.

This will guarantee that regardless of who gets the final hit on a foe, all of you get the same number of Laurels. In case you’re playing with a fireteam, I’d propose Blind Well, Vanguard Strikes, Escalation Protocol, and so forth.

In case you are a solo player, I would suggest running one of the builds provided above and get to the green room in Heroic Whisper challenge.

In case you managed to arrive with around 10-15 minutes remaining, you’ll have the option to farm a good amount of Laurels since the adds never stop spawning.

If you follow that you won’t just farm plenty of Laurels in Destiny 2 but also complete a good amount of your bounties/medals.