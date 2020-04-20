Fallout 76 Wastelanders Scavenger Hunt Walkthrough

You have to find an old man and then hunt for a Berserker Pickaxe for him in the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Scavenger Hunt quest. This guide will cover how to interact with the old man and then how to loot the weapon pieces to complete the Scavenger Hunt quest.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Scavenger Hunt

So you will start being on a narrow steel bridge. Go ahead straight and past the lady passing by, there will be an old man. Interact with the old man and choose to know more about him.

He will then tell you that he knows about all the garbage piles and also some junk piles. Select ‘You can stay with me’ then and he will first want to rest.

So take him to your camp and place a cozy chair for him to rest for a while.

Once he has taken some rest, interact with him again and he will tell you about a good weapon for a scavenger. First, ask more about it and then select ‘Got it! I will be back in no time’.

Find the military compound that the old man mentioned and get there. Head forward through the main gate then and take a sharp left.

Go straight and head through the narrow opening in the steel net wall. There will be two enemies in the small hut ahead. Go from behind and deal with them.

You will see a tall water tank in the area. Go towards it and then go to the compound on the left. There will be three more enemies in here.

Kill the enemies and loot the whole compound for ammo, tools and medic kits.

Walk up the stair and go straight. There will be Ash heap map piece in a steamer trunk in front of you. Until yet, you will also have found the ‘Berserker’s Pickaxe’.

Return to your camp then and present it to the old man. Your scavenger hunt quest will be marked completed then.