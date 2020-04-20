Fallout 76 Wastelanders Commander Daguerre Romance Guide

Fallout 76 Wastelanders brings you two allies, Daguerre and Beckett; two people you can seamlessly help and develop a unique relationship with, depending on who you choose of course. In this guide, we will help you with the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Commander Daguerre Romance.

You will get an opportunity to date both individuals in the expansion pack after you complete their respective storylines.

Complete the Commander Daguerre Storyline

The storyline is actually pretty long compared to Beckett’s; however, I found the romance with Daguerre to be actually much more enjoyable compared to Beckett’s denial.

To find Daguerre and complete her storyline, you are going to want to make your way to the Mire in the North-Eastern part of the map.

Here, you will receive a signal from her and can start her questline.

She will be located in a bunker, after helping her out enough with her objectives, she will come live at your camp, unlocking more objectives to complete, which will consequently strengthen the relationship between the two of you.

[Flirt] with Commander Daguerre

Daguerre’s storyline took me a good 8 to 10 hours (With a little bit of detouring here and there) to complete. Once I was done with the complete Sofia Daguerre storyline, I noticed that there was an option to flirt with her.

Flirting with the Commander in Fallout 76 will result in Daguerre revealing her feelings for you as well.

If you choose to pick an alternative option, nothing will happen and she will stay friends and/or maintain a professional work relationship.

Should you want to end the relationship at any point, you can just go up to her and break up with her as well.