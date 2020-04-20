Out of Key is a simple side-quest in Wastelanders DLC, where you need to find Edwin’s key to his weapon cache and bring it to Beckett. To help you easily find this key and complete this side-quest, we’ve prepared this Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Out of Key Walkthrough to show you how to do so.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Out of Key Walkthrough

After talking to Beckett at the Camp and starting the quest, open up your map and fast travel to the marked location, which is ‘Treetops’ (on the east side of the map).

Once you arrive there, you’ll see a large tree with a staircase surrounding it. Before you go up, kill the Glowing Snallygaster lurking near the tree to be safe.

After getting rid of him, go up these stairs and grab all the loot on your way up.

When you reach the top of the tree, you’ll see a red steamer trunk there which has Edwin’s key inside.

Grab the key and travel back to the Camp. Once there, interact with Beckett and hand over the key to him.

He’ll tell you about info he got regarding the guy who stole the key. His name is ‘Bronx’.

After this conversation with Beckett ends, you’ll have completed the ‘Ally: Out of Key’ side-quest. Once you have finished the quest, you can start Traitor’s Demise to proceed with Beckett’s storyline.

Completing all of Beckett’s storyline quests will allow you to not only recruit him as a companion to guard your CAMP but also become a potential romantic interest in Fallout 76.