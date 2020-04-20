Miner Miracles is a side quest in Fallout 76. It involves building an Excavator Power Amor at the Garrahan Mining Headquarters. This Fallout 76 Miner Miracles Walkthrough will walk you through the complete quest Miner Miracles side quest.

Fallout 76 Miner Miracles

At the Garrahan Mining Headquarter, interact with an Excavator Poster in the garage. An objective marker will guide you to it.

Interacting with it will complete the objective; Discover Garrahan Mining’s Innovation. But make sure you come prepared, there are a lot of Super Mutants there to welcome you.

Use Power Armor for easy passage. After clearing the path, head into the headquarters building. There’ll be a couple of tripwire explosives in there, steer clear as soon as you trigger one.

Inside, go into the Atrium from the door behind the front desk. In there, take the stairs down to get to the room on the other side to access a terminal.

A number of Mutant will come in your way, some will charge at you with sledgehammer and some will be firing shots from a distance.

A ramp on the other end of the hall will lead to the room where the computer terminal rest.

Inside that room you’ll also find an access keycard on the table. Interact with that terminal then come out to the hall to find another computer terminal on the reception table to interact with.

Now head down to the basement to Consult the Project Manager’s Terminal.

Check every option in it, especially all the logs in the Personal Logs options to unlock all the parts of the Excavator Power Armor.

Finally, you have to build the Excavator Power Armor on the Power Armor Station directly in front.

For that, you must head to the room opposite to the station where you’ll find a power armor. Bring it to the station, place it there and work on it to build the excavator armor.

You’ll need 30 gears, 36 black titanium, 12 glass, 6 nuclear material, 26 rubber, 36 oil, 20 springs, 60 screws and 102 steel to get it to level 25.

Once its completed, take it to the room on the left to the Power Armor Scan to get it registered and complete the Miner Miracles quest.