Fallout 76 Hornwright Industrial Exam Guide

In this guide we will be discussing all the answers for the Industrial Exam in Fallout 76. This Fallout 76 Hornwright Industrial Exam is for the position of the Senior Executive and you will be deceiving the Computer into thinking that you are there for this job, but in reality, you are not interested in the position at all.

Fallout 76 Hornwright Industrial Exam

The purpose of doing well on the Hornwright Industrial test is to impress the hiring system so you can get access to your future destination.

If you don’t want to do this exam and are looking for an alternate option, then you can find the Executive Level resume and you will get the same access as you would’ve gotten from passing the test.

If you want to answer them yourself, leave after reading the next line, try to be as imprecise and grimy as you can, and you would be able to nail the exam.

Now if you want the Hornwright Industrial Exam answers, keep reading:

Question 1

An accident has occurred at one of the company’s automated mines, resulting in the death of multiple mine bosses. What is your response?

Answer 1

Blame the incident on agitators in the local community.

Question 2

You’ve come into possession of damning proprietary information from one of our competitors. What do you do with it?

Answer 2

Blackmail them into providing more information.

Question 3

A local politician has come to you requesting a sizable “campaign donation” in return for preferential legislation. How do you respond?

Answer 3

Dig up dirt on the politician to lower than price.

Question 4

We have received threats from a group upset with our automaton policy. What do you do?

Answer 4

Offer them lucrative jobs to get them to reveal their identities.

Question 5

You have been offered a higher paying position at a local regional competitor. What do you do?

Answer 5

Turn over the details to Hornwright’s top-notch corporate intelligence team.