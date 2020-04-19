Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Needs of the Many Walkthrough

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Needs of the Many is a very simply simple fetch mission, nevertheless we have prepared a walkthrough for those who might be struggling with it especially finding the chest to complete the mission.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Needs of the Many

The Needs of the Many mission starts with you going over to Beckett’s stand. Talk to him and he will tell you to go pick up poison supplies from a dump not far from this place.

Now for people without a quest marker to guide them, the dump is located exactly north of your current position just beside the Sons of Dane Compound.

Simply go over there to proceed with the Ally: Needs of the Many quest. Now the place is defended by a bandit and two machinegun Turrets MK VII.

It is better for you to approach the dump from the back rather than the front entrance.

At the back of the dump is a small trailer, inside it there will be skeleton laying on a couch. At the foot of that couch, you can find your poison supplies inside the green footlocker.

Return to Beckett and he will be in conversation with the Sage. Beckett’s brother has been kidnapped and they are trying to figure out where they are holding him.

To make a valuable contribution to his conversation, there are dialogue prompts hidden behind requirement locks of 8+ intelligence or 8+ perception or 8+ charisma.

However, each dialogue prompt leads to Beckett telling you to hunt down The Eye. The Eye is a member of the blood eagles who presumably kidnapped Beckett’s brother in the first place.

This marks the beginning of the final Ally quest to complete in order to recruit Beckett in Fallout 76.