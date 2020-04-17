So when you come to the new Wastelanders DLC of Fallout 76 you will be prompted to have some armor. Knowing how things work in Fallout 76, you will have to make the armor yourself with some precious resources like Leather. This is where our Fallout 76 Wastelanders Leather Farming Guide will help you out.

Now this armor is definitely your need of the time as enemies at the start of the game are going to feel like they hit very hard and in order to make this armor you need some supplies.

One of the most important and frequently used supplies in making the armor is going to be leather. Here we have a detailed guide for you on leather farming and get the maximum amount of leather to spare.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Leather Farming

The best supply of leather is Brahmin, it is a cow type animal with two heads that will be found anywhere in the open world when you are exploring.

Now when we say get to the Flatwoods that is because you will find a group of Brahmin there that you can take down to get leather.

Now that you have got information about overseer so we also recommend getting some resources while you travel.

Now get to the Flatwoods and just down the path from there you will find the group of Brahmins.

Now if you kill this group and get all the leather then you will be good to start off by making all the weapons you need at first in the game but if you are venturing about leather later in the game then do not worry.

This group of Brahmin can be respawned after a couple of hours of you killing them so you are in luck. Now you can go there again and again when they are respawned and get as much leather as you want.

What you need to do is to hit them with any of the weapon you have, basically any melee weapons and do not worry as they are very calm animals and will not become aggressive for a very long time.

In order to make leather from them, just gather all the junk when the Brahmin cows are dead and then get back to your workbench and scrap all the material that you gathered and this way you will be able to make some leather.

There are other sources to get leather in the game and as you explore more and more through the world of Fallout 76 you will come to know of these items.

These lootable items that can give you leather are teddy bears that you can find in places like Camden park.

Teddy bears will give you 2 leather for one bear. The other important and good supply of leather is animal hides, they will also be found in the abandoned places to loot.

You can either loot a place to get yourself animal hide like rabbit hide and fox hide while you can also hunt down those animals when you are in the forest to get yourself some leather.

Camden park is a very good location to get yourself a huge supply of teddy bears and eventually leather.

Prickett’s Fort is another great place where you will find loads and loads of animal hides and hide bundles lying around randomly which you can use to make leather for your gear in Fallout 76.