In this guide, we will discuss the whole step by step walkthrough of the mission called Eye for an Eye to progress the storyline for Beckett. We will divide the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Eye for an Eye walkthrough into parts based on the area you are in and this is not going to be a very long mission. Let’s get started:

The Eye for an Eye quest starts off from your CAMP, like most of the other missions in the Wastelanders DLC.

At the Camp in Fallout 76, you will have to go talk to Beckett. You will come to know that the Claw has Frankie, Beckett’s Brother.

You will have to find and kill The Eye. There will be a long emotional dialogue that will last for about 3 or 4 minutes. Then you will have to leave and travel to Drop site G3.

Drop Site G3

Once you get to the drop site, clear the area of all the enemies and then walk inside the large house-like structure there.

You will see a slope elevating; you would need to walk on it and then climb on the slanted ladder placed ahead. Turn right and keep walking and kill all the enemies on the way.

There will be another ladder in front of you, climb it and then climb the right staircase. This is where you will encounter the eye.

Killing him wouldn’t be hard at all. Once you have killed him, clear the area of all the enemies then travel back to the CAMP.

CAMP Again

You will talk to Beckett and tell him that the deed is done. He will be very happy and say, “Two down one to go.”

After that, you will discuss the future plans about how you are going to take down the Claw in Fallout 76 and avenge Beckett’s brother.

He will say that he would have no purpose in the camp after the plan is completed but you will let him stay as long as he likes. He thanks you and the conversation is over and the mission is completed