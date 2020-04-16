Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations Guide

Holodisk and notes are miscellaneous items in Fallout 76. In this guide, we will help you with all the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations so you can curb that collector in you and attain all these lore items.
Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations
Picking up holodisks or paper notes will add them to the “HOLO” or “NOTES” categories of your Pip-Boy’s Item tab. In Wastelanders DLC, more holodisk and notes have been added. In this guide, we will list all the locations of these items.
999’s setback
Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.
Eviction Notice
Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.
Flavia’s Disappearance
Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.
Filtcher farm report
On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.
Filthcer farm interview
On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.
Holland Chase invoice 9021
On a shelf behind the desk in Sam Blackwell’s office at the Charleston Capitol Building.
Holland Chase invoice 9021
On a shelf behind the desk in Sam Blackwell’s office at the Charleston Capitol Building.
Shanghai Sally: Berkeley Springs
On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.
Shanghai Sally: Casino Shootout
On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.
Shanghai Sally: Chapter Closed
On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.
Shanghai Sally: Conclusions
On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.
Suspicious Death at Harpers Ferry
On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.
Suspicious Death of Alicia Shay
On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.
Suspicious Death of Emmanuel Tillings
On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.
Suspicious Death overview
On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.
Vigilant citizen’s note to Blackwell
On a shelf behind the desk in Sam Blackwell’s office at the Charleston Capitol Building.
Vigilant citizen’s note to Carter
At a desk in editor’s office at Charleston Herald building.
Vigilant citizen’s note to Lead de Silva
On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.
Vigilant citizen’s note to Sheriff Darcy
On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.
Vigilant citizen’s note to Van Lowe
On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.
Weigh station logs
At a desk in editor’s office at Charleston Herald building.