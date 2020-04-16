Fallout 76 Wastelanders Here to Stay Walkthrough

Wastelanders DLC for Fallout 76 has released and has brought a new story campaign for the players. In this guide, we will talk about the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Here to Stay quest and show you how to finish this mission.

In the Wastelanders DLC, you meet Duchess who has fled to Appalachia as it is safer. She wants to rebuild here and requires your help. Here to Stay mission in Fallout 76 is to help her out.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Here to Stay

At the start of this mission, head to the Foundation to talk to the Settler Leader. The Settler is named Paige and you can find him in the Founder halls at the Foundation.

Talk to him to start a dialogue. After the dialogue ends, your next objective will be to find Aubrie at the Observation Camp, northwest of Vault 96.

Head on to the marker towards the Observation Camp. At the camp, you will be attacked by some scorchers who raided the camp. Kill them to proceed.

Search the camp for clues and examine the dead bodies for more clues. Your next objective will be to search for Aubrie. Kill the monsters which attack you while you search for him.

Head towards to find a secluded cave. Inside the cave, you will find Aubrie here. You have to talk to Aubrie and convince him to return to the Foundation.

After your dialogue ends, return to Paige and inform him of what happened to the camp to finish the mission and collect your reward and finish Here to Stay quest in Fallout 76.