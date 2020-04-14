WB Games Montreal’s Cancelled Superman & Suicide Squad Concept Arts Surface

Following Batman: Arkham Origins in 2013, developer WB Games Montréal was for long rumored to be working on several projects that were later believed to be scrapped. One of them was said to be a Superman game that was supposed to start an Arkham-like trilogy while the other was based on Suicide Squad.

WB Games Montréal never officially acknowledged the rumors but thanks to a few concept arts that surfaced earlier today, a glimpse can be taken into what the developer was going for with those Superman and Suicide Squad games.

The first concept art shows Superman flying across the Metropolis skyline at night. Much like the Arkham games, WB Games Montréal was probably hoping to create Metropolis as a Gotham-like open world where players can swoop across the city, chase villains from rooftops, and such.

The other two concept arts focus on characters in Suicide Squad where the prison scene probably depicts Amanda Waller with perhaps Deadshot, while the last one plays around with Harley Quinn.

Take note that the concept arts are from artist Joël Dos Reis Viegas, currently working at Ubisoft but was at the time working at WB Games Montréal. Hence, giving further proof that the developer was indeed trying its hand with the last son of Krypton and the team of imprisoned supervillains.

WB Games Montréal is currently working on a new Batman game based on the Court of Owls storyline from the comic books. Rocksteady Studios, developer of the Batman: Arkham trilogy, is reportedly working on something new as well. There is also a Harry Potter adventure game in the pipelines somewhere. They were all expected to be announced at the now cancelled E3 2020.