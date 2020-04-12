Final Fantasy 7 Remake Sephiroth Boss Guide

In Chapter 18 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you are going to finally face the main enemy of the game and if you have been paying attention, you already know who it is. We prepared this guide to help you with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Sephiroth Boss fight.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Sephiroth Boss

Sephiroth, being the final boss of FF7 Remake is a truly challenging opponent. His lesser resistances include Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind, and Magic while the greater resistances include Fixed Damage.

Then there are immunities that include Poison, Silence, Sleep, Slow, Stop, Berserk, and Proportional Damage.

When Sephiroth descends, all hell breaks loose. You can start off from using the spells and best would be the Barrier and Haste spell.

Keep on Sephiroth with Cloud’s main attacks to build pressure. It might not do much but at least it keeps the boss on his toes.

Sephiroth uses his Firaga attacks frequently and throws Fire at you that you need to dodge.

Sephiroth uses his Telluric Fury attack and when this happens, it is best to go on a Punisher Mode. Aerith will soon join you in the battle.

Whenever Sephiroth uses Scintilla, it allows him to perform a counterattack so do not use any attack on him meanwhile.

The boss is going to be zip zapping all through the arena and will be coming towards you with quick attacks so be careful.

When Sephiroth is staggered, you can use the Focused Thrust which is going to take down his health very quickly.

Just keep using the potions and spells which is going to take down Sephorith’s health although he won’t go down without a fight and will be using all his attacks and counterattacks.

After a while, Tifa will also join the fight to help you out and lend more support against Sephiroth. Use it to your full advantage.

Sephiroth’s Thundaga attack is very powerful and it sends electricity to a long-range and it’s almost impossible to dodge this attack. Shadow Flare summon some shadow monsters and then you see an opening in the sky.

Burst of energy balls starts to shoot up from the ground and it will damage you all. When you are successful in defeating Sephiroth, he releases those shadow creatures at you and a cutscene begins which ends with the disappearance of Sephiroth.