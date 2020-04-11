Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shears’ Counterattack Walkthrough

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shears’ Counterattack is a side quest available during Chapter 9 of the game. It is in the area of Sector 6 slums, Wall Market, given by Gatekeeper.

However, you must know that this quest can only be unlocked by making several specific decisions in the game. If you don’t make those decisions accordingly, you will have two alternate quests instead.

This guide covers the complete walkthrough of Shear’s Counterattack side quest in FF7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shears’ Counterattack

As mentioned before, there are certain choices you need to make prior to chapter 9 to make sure this quest pops up for you. We are listing those decisions below:

When talking about Tifa with Sam, choose “She’s great at handling books”

Don’t talk to the hotel receptionist in Wall Market

Ignore the Johnny Incident in Wall Market

Complete Burning Thighs and Price of Thievery side quests

The Shears’ Counterattack quest in FF7 Remake is pretty simple. All you have to do is to head to the Colosseum. Go ahead straight and take the elevator to the first floor.

Go straight from here and talk to the Gatekeeper standing by the gate. He will show you three options – Special Match, Free Battle or Cancel. Select the special match and you will pop in for a fight against Cutty – a good dual round-bladed machine.

It’s an enhanced model of the Cutter enemy type, so all you have to do is to focus on the physical damage you deal to cut off its arms. Stay aware of its move of using its cutters as wheel for a fast attack.

Deal enough damage and soon you will be victorious. Head out of the hall then and talk to Madam M. She will give you the reward then and tell you about Aerith too.

So this is pretty much everything about this simple FF7 Remake side quest. If you have any questions still, please let us know.