As the difficulty and RPG experience of FF7 Remake expands, so does the need for better gear. To protect yourself from tougher enemies you will need better armor, all of which we have here in this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations Guide.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations

Below are all the armor pieces you can acquire and equip your characters with in FF7 Remake as well as the bonuses they offer.