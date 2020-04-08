As the difficulty and RPG experience of FF7 Remake expands, so does the need for better gear. To protect yourself from tougher enemies you will need better armor, all of which we have here in this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations Guide.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations
Below are all the armor pieces you can acquire and equip your characters with in FF7 Remake as well as the bonuses they offer.
|Name
|Stats
|Materia Slots
|Location
|Bronze Bangle
|10 defense, 10 magic defense
|None
|Cloud’s and Tifa’s starting armour
|Iron Bangle
|16 defense, 16 magic defense
|Single
|
|Star Bracelet
|3 defense, 3 magic defense
|Two single
|
|Leather Bracer
|26 defense, 6 magic defense
|Two single
|In the Corkscrew Tunnel, in the room that you can find after the cutscene with Heidigger
|Mesmeric Armlet
|6 defense, 26 magic defense
|Two single
|In chapter 6, on the sector 4 plate, behind the third lamp in the treasure chest
|Titanium Bangle
|25 defense, 25 magic defense
|Two single
|Dropped by Airbuster
|Mythril Armlet
|10 defense, 40 magic defense
|Two single
|
|Caliginous Bracelet
|5 defense, 5 magic defense
|One pair, one single
|
|Studded Bracer
|40 defense, 10 magic defense
|One pair
|
|Gothic Bangle
|33 defense, 33 magic defense
|Three single
|
|Magician Bracelet
|7 defense, 7 magic defense
|Four single
|
|Heavy Duty Bracer
|53 defense, 13 magic defense
|Three single
|
|Sorcerer’s Armlet
|13 defense, 53 magic defense
|Three single
|
|Cog Bangle
|39 defense, 39 magic defense
|One pair, one single
|
|Iron Maiden
|124 defense, 20 magic defense
|None
|
|Geometric Bracelet
|6 defense, 8 magic defense
|One pair, two single
|
|Supreme Bracer
|62 defense, 16 magic defense
|One pair, one pair
|
|Rune Armlet
|16 defense, 62 magic defense
|One pair, one single
|
|Astral Cuff
|20 defense, 124 magic defense
|None
|
|Chain Bangle
|50 defense, 50 magic defense
|Two pair
|After the fight with Sledgeworm, Shinra Tower- The Drum
|Force Bracelet
|9 defense, 9 magic defense
|Two pair
|