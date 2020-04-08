Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

As the difficulty and RPG experience of FF7 Remake expands, so does the need for better gear. To protect yourself from tougher enemies you will need better armor, all of which we have here in this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations Guide.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Armor Locations

Below are all the armor pieces you can acquire and equip your characters with in FF7 Remake as well as the bonuses they offer.

Name Stats Materia Slots Location
Bronze Bangle 10 defense, 10 magic defense None Cloud’s and Tifa’s starting armour
Iron Bangle 16 defense, 16 magic defense Single
  • Barret’s starting armor
  • Found on the run after the fountain in Upper Sector 8
Star Bracelet 3 defense, 3 magic defense Two single

 
Leather Bracer 26 defense, 6 magic defense Two single In the Corkscrew Tunnel, in the room that you can find after the cutscene with Heidigger
Mesmeric Armlet 6 defense, 26 magic defense Two single In chapter 6, on the sector 4 plate, behind the third lamp in the treasure chest
Titanium Bangle 25 defense, 25 magic defense Two single Dropped by Airbuster
Mythril Armlet 10 defense, 40 magic defense Two single
  • Aerith starts with one
  • North of station way in sector 5
  • Purchased from Wall market weapon and accessory store

 
Caliginous Bracelet 5 defense, 5 magic defense One pair, one single
  • In sector 5 slums in chapter 8
  • Wall market weapon and accessory store
Studded Bracer 40 defense, 10 magic defense One pair
  • Wall market weapon store
  • Reward for completing “ Paying Respects” quest in chapter 8
Gothic Bangle 33 defense, 33 magic defense Three single
  • In chapter 11, in the train Graveyard
  • In chapter 13, by in slums 5 or 6
Magician Bracelet 7 defense, 7 magic defense Four single
  • In chapter 12, in sector 7, steal from Reno after the battle
  • Buy at 5 or 6 slums in chapter 13
Heavy Duty Bracer 53 defense, 13 magic defense Three single
  • In chapter 12, steal from Rude or on the sector 7 pillar
  • Buy at sector 5 or 6 slums in chapter 13
  • In chapter 13, in Collapsed Expressway

 
Sorcerer’s Armlet 13 defense, 53 magic defense Three single
  • At sector 5 or 6 slums, can be bought here
  • In Chapter 14, to the right of Honeybee Inn Alley
Cog Bangle 39 defense, 39 magic defense One pair, one single
  • Dropped by Valkryie in chapter 15
  • Purchase from Shinra Tower
  • As a reward for winning “ Cloud v Soldier” battle challenge at Shinra Tower
Iron Maiden 124 defense, 20 magic defense None
  • In Shinra tower, opposite the staircase
  • Steal from M.O.T.H unit enemy
Geometric Bracelet 6 defense, 8 magic defense One pair, two single
  • Reward for “ Aerith v Soldier” battle challenge in Shinra Tower
  • Buy from Shinra Tower Shop
Supreme Bracer 62 defense, 16 magic defense One pair, one pair
  • Reward for “ Barret v Soldier” battle challenge in Shinra Tower
  • Purchase at the Shinra Tower shop
Rune Armlet 16 defense, 62 magic defense One pair, one single
  • Reward for “ Tifa v Soldier” battle challenge in Shinra Tower
  • Purchase at Shinra Tower Shop
Astral Cuff 20 defense, 124 magic defense None
  • Shinra Tower- The Drum
  • Dropped by Jenova Dreamweaver
Chain Bangle 50 defense, 50 magic defense Two pair After the fight with Sledgeworm, Shinra Tower- The Drum
Force Bracelet 9 defense, 9 magic defense Two pair
  • Dropped by Swordipede Enemy
  • Fight Zenene twice and find it in The Drum, open the garage door.