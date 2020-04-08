Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories Guide

Accessories in FF7 Remake can be of very high importance, because of the different bonuses they offer to character stats and attributes. Here we have compiled a list of all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories
Thanks to their bonuses, accessories are a crucial part of the FF7 Remake combat experience. The chart below will help you get all the accessories you need to make it through.
|Item
|Effect
|How to Get
|Power Wrist
|Strength +5
|Purchased in Rocket Town shop [800 Gil]
|Protective/Bulletproof Vest
|Vitality +5
|
|Earring
|Magic +5
|Purchased in Rocket Town shop[800 Gil]
|Talisman
|Spirit +5
|
|Choco Feather
|Dexterity +10
|
|Amulet
|Luck +10
|Purchased in Mideel shop
|Champion Belt
|Power and Vitality +30
|Won in Gold Saucer Battle Square
|Poison Ring
|Protects against Poison and nullify poison attacks
|Found in Whirlwind Maze
|Touph Ring
|Vitality and Spirit +50
|Steal from Reno in any fight
|Circlet
|Magic and Vitality +30
|Stolen from Ultima Weapon and Snow
|Star Pendant
|Protects against Poison
|
|Silver Glasses
|Protects against Darkness
|
|Headband
|Protects against Sleep
|Purchased from Junon and Gongaga shops
|Fairy Ring
|Protects against Poison and Darkness
|
|Jem Ring
|Protects against Paralyze, Petrify, Slow-Numb
|
|White Cape
|Protects against Toad and Small status
|
|Sprint Shoes
|Gives you Auto-Haste
|Won in Gold Saucer Battle and Chocobo Square
|Peace Ring
|Protects against Berserk, Fury, Confuse and Sadness
|
|Ribbon
|Protects against all abnormal status
|
|Fire Ring
|Nullifies Fire Attacks
|
|Ice Ring
|Nullifies Ice Attacks
|
|Bolt Ring
|Nullifies Bolt Attacks
|
|Tetra Elemental
|Drains Fire, Ice, Lightning and Earth attacks
|
|Safety Bit
|Protects against Death, Slow-Numb, and Petrify
|
|Fury Ring
|Auto-Berserk
|
|Cursed Ring
|Increases all stats, but begins battle with Doom
|
|Protect Ring
|Auto-Protect and Auto-MProtect
|
|Cat’s Bell
|Restores HP as you walk
|Won from Gold Saucer Chocobo Square
|Reflect Ring
|Auto-Reflect
|Drops from Jenova-Death
|Water Ring
|Drains Water attacks
|
|Sneak Glove
|Increases Steal rate
|Purchased from Wall Market Shop
|HypnoCrown
|Increase Manipulation rate
|Found in Corel Valley
|Revival Earrings
|Enter Battle with Auto-Life effect. Breaks on use
|Purchased from Rocket Town shops [800 Gil]