Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

Accessories in FF7 Remake can be of very high importance, because of the different bonuses they offer to character stats and attributes. Here we have compiled a list of all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Accessories

Thanks to their bonuses, accessories are a crucial part of the FF7 Remake combat experience. The chart below will help you get all the accessories you need to make it through.

Item Effect How to Get
Power Wrist Strength +5 Purchased in Rocket Town shop [800 Gil]
Protective/Bulletproof Vest Vitality +5
  • Drops from Rufus
  • Purchased from Rocket Town shop[800 Gil]
  • Won at Gold Saucer Battle Square
Earring Magic +5 Purchased in Rocket Town shop[800 Gil]
Talisman Spirit +5
  • Drops from H0512
  • Purchased from Gongaga and Rocket Town shop [800 Gil]
Choco Feather Dexterity +10
  • Purchased from Wutai shop
  • Won in Gold Saucer Battle Square
Amulet Luck +10 Purchased in Mideel shop
Champion Belt Power and Vitality +30 Won in Gold Saucer Battle Square
Poison Ring Protects against Poison and nullify poison attacks Found in Whirlwind Maze
Touph Ring Vitality and Spirit +50 Steal from Reno in any fight
Circlet Magic and Vitality +30 Stolen from Ultima Weapon and Snow
Star Pendant Protects against Poison
  • Drops from Motor Ball
  • Found at Mount Corel
  • Purchased from Gongaga shop
Silver Glasses Protects against Darkness
  • Purchased from Junon and Gongaga shops
  • Won from Simon Says Mini-Game at Junon
Headband Protects against Sleep Purchased from Junon and Gongaga shops
Fairy Ring Protects against Poison and Darkness
  • Purchased from Mideel shop
  • Found at the Caveof the Gi
Jem Ring Protects against Paralyze, Petrify, Slow-Numb
  • Drops from Materia Keeper
  • Purchased from Mideel shop
White Cape Protects against Toad and Small status
  • Drops from Jenova-Birth
  • Purchased from Gongaga and Mideel shops
Sprint Shoes Gives you Auto-Haste Won in Gold Saucer Battle and Chocobo Square
Peace Ring Protects against Berserk, Fury, Confuse and Sadness
  • Drops from Rapps
  • Purchased from Rocket Town shop
  • Found in Fort Condor
Ribbon Protects against all abnormal status
  • Morph Master Tonberry
  • Won at Gold Saucer Battle Square
  • Found at Gaea’s cliff and Temple of the Ancients
Fire Ring Nullifies Fire Attacks
  • Purchased from Mideel shop
  • Found in Costa del Sol
Ice Ring Nullifies Ice Attacks
  • Drops in Wutai
  • Purchased from Mideel shop
Bolt Ring Nullifies Bolt Attacks
  • Obtained from sleeping man
  • Purchased in Mideel shop
Tetra Elemental Drains Fire, Ice, Lightning and Earth attacks
  • Morph Cactuar
  • Found in Northern Cave
Safety Bit Protects against Death, Slow-Numb, and Petrify
  • Purchased from Rocket Town shop
  • Won at Gold Saucer Battle Square
  • Found a Great Glacier
Fury Ring Auto-Berserk
  • Purchased from Gongaga Shop
  • Won at Gold Saucer Battle Square
Cursed Ring Increases all stats, but begins battle with Doom
  • Steal from Ultima Weapon
  • Found in Mideel
Protect Ring Auto-Protect and Auto-MProtect
  • Morph Mover
  • Steal from Schizo
Cat’s Bell Restores HP as you walk Won from Gold Saucer Chocobo Square
Reflect Ring Auto-Reflect Drops from Jenova-Death
Water Ring Drains Water attacks
  • Steal from Serpents
  • Found in Corel Valley
Sneak Glove Increases Steal rate Purchased from Wall Market Shop
HypnoCrown Increase Manipulation rate Found in Corel Valley
Revival Earrings Enter Battle with Auto-Life effect. Breaks on use Purchased from Rocket Town shops [800 Gil]

 