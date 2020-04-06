Surviving in a zombie-infested Raccoon City is tough and you need all the tools and your wits at your disposal. However, bullets aren’t everything and you will need healing items and more. In our Resident Evil 3 Remake Herbs and Ammo Crafting Recipes guide, we have provided a list of all the herbs and ingredients that are used to craft different weapons and items.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Herbs and Ammo Crafting Recipes List

Each item has its use cases that have also been listed down below. It is inevitable that you will get hurt by zombies or the terrifying Nemesis so Recovery items will come in handy in RE3 Remake as well as ammo to blast those zombies.

Recovery Items

High Potency Mixture

This mixture requires 2 Green Herbs, and it restores a medium amount of health.

Full Potency Mixture Herb

This requires 3 Green Herbs, and it restores all health.

Full Potency Mixture

This requires a Green Herb and a Red Herb, and it restores all health.

Ammo

Handgun Ammo

The standard handgun ammunition can be produced by two units of Gunpowder.

Shotgun Shells

The standard shotgun ammunition can be produced by a unit of each, the Gunpowder and High-grade Gunpowder.

MAG Ammo

The standard MAG ammunition can be produced by two units of High-grade Gunpowder.

Explosive Rounds

The explosive grenade launcher ammunition can be produced by two units of Explosive A.

Flame Rounds

The flammable grenade launcher ammunition can be produced by a unit of each, the Explosive A and Explosive B.

Acid Rounds

The acidic grenade launcher ammunition can be produced by a unit of Explosive B.

Explosives

C4

This is a placeable/plant-able explosive that can be produced by a Battery and an Electronic Gadget.