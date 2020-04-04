With the arrival of this revised version of Resident Evil 3, grenade launcher has also returned which is a powerful weapon and highly effective against Nemesis and other enemies. In this guide, we will show you How to Get the Grenade Launcher in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

How to Get the Grenade Launcher in Resident Evil 3 Remake

The place where you can find this powerful weapon is difficult to locate and missing it can cause a number of difficulties in the future as you go up against deadlier stages of Nemesis.

So with the help of this guide, you will be easily able to locate and get your hands on the grenade launcher so that things get easy for you at a number of points in the game.

The first thing which you need to know is that Resident Evil 3 Remake grenade launcher is different from the Resident Evil 2 Remake as you could use up all the rounds loaded in the gun.

But in RE3 Remake this grenade launcher is a 6 round magazine with a longer reload time compared to the previous version of it. After each shot cylinder has to be rotated and loaded manually, which means it can leave you wide open up for attacks from enemies during reloading after each blast from it.

Now let us move on to the main part which is finding this powerful weapon in RE3 Remake. The place where you can find this weapon is in the Sewer.

After dropping down into the sewer, you need to move in the south direction of it. After walking to some distance you will encounter a sewer creature that you need to defeat in order to keep on moving ahead.

Once you have done that, follow the same path where and you will find a yellow-colored ladder that you need to climb.

After climbing it you find a door to a room, which is an office. Enter it and you will find the grenade launcher in Resident Evil 3 on the right side of the room placed on the metal cart.

Now that you have the powerful grenade launcher in your arsenal of weapons, no zombie can stand in your way.