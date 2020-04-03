Resident Evil 3 Remake’s multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance was a wonderful reveal. RE Resistance pits 4 Survivors against zombies and traps controlled by a Mastermind, another player. In this guide, we will give you helpful Resident Evil Resistance Gameplay Tips to ensure you have fun and can win easily, irrespective of what role you play.

The mastermind will be controlling the entire playfield, unleashing monsters and tyrants unto the humans at the cost of skill points when he/she pleases. The survivors will have to survive this onslaught in order to emerge victorious.

Resident Evil Resistance Gameplay Tips

If the survivors in Resistance don’t know what they’re doing, then things can get complicated for them very easily. The Mastermind needs to invest his points and make sure the placement of his traps is as precise as can be in order to ensure maximum damage. In this guide, we will be looking at a few tips you can utilize to better improve your gameplay with respect to both playstyles.

Survivor Tips

Playing as a human, you are weak, but with your team-mates, you stand a chance against the mastermind’s evil ploy. Manage your ammo, and waste no movement whatsoever so as to ensure that the mastermind never gets an edge on you.

Teamwork makes the Dreamwork

When does it not? All multiplayer games require a level of sync between you and your fellow players. Achieving that, you will be able to cut through any challenge thrown at you by the mastermind.

Stick together, keep the heavy guys on the front line, and make sure to utilize your characters’ abilities at the correct key moments to keep the ball rolling.

Know your Characters

It’s best for you and your team to know about the character they’re playing to squeeze out every bit of potential they can out of the character’s abilities.

January’s hacking skills can delay the Mastermind.

Tyrone can give your team time to deal a ton of damage.

Becca’s firearm skills are extremely useful against bosses.

Martin can craft mines and use his baton to stun enemies.

Use Valerie to keep the team tiptop in the health department; Valerie also has 2 extra backpack slots.

Samuel can deal quite the melee damage, and is also able to close the gap between him and enemies, allowing him to deal a good amount of start-up damage.

The End-Game

Things may be easy starting off, but as you get closer and closer to escape, you are going to want to stock up on as many useful items as you can. During this period, the mastermind is going to throw everything he’s got at you, which includes powerful monsters to take you down.

You need to make sure you have an adequate amount of firepower to fend off the enemy as effectively as possible.

Mastermind

Planning is Key

Using up your cards to spawn zombies and place traps mindlessly is going to waste a lot of time for you. If you don’t plan on an ambush, you won’t get anywhere with the mastermind.

Since it’s only you pulling the strings, you are going to want to make sure you pull the right one at the right time.

Think of the best place to ambush the survivors; use good spots to place traps. Taking 5 seconds off to think about your next move is better than spamming your abilities and regretting it later.

Know your Masterminds

Each mastermind has its own unique monster which it can use to disrupt enemies. Along with special abilities that can be used to prevent survivors from reaching the next objective.

Daniel Fabron utilizes Tyrant.

Annette Birkin uses G-Birkin to deal damage to survivors.

Alex Wesker will set up traps and use the plant monster Yateveo.

Ozwell Spencer’s disintegration field is deadly when used timely and correctly.

Give Survivors No Space

If you can corner them into a small space, you can essentially break them apart. If you find any stragglers wandering around, go for them immediately. Punish every stupid move the survivors make, their mistakes are yours to reap.

Utilize choke points on the map, that will be your best moment to completely annihilate the opposition with no mercy.

Close and Lock Doors

A few seconds of delay can really add up in the long-term. Make sure to delay the survivors by any and all means necessary; one important one being to always lock doors so you can delay them for just a little bit, giving you some time to set your next ambush up.