Nioh 2 Update 1.07 Is Live, Fixes And Adjustments

A brand new patch released for Nioh 2. Koei Tecmo and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest patch is only available on PlayStation 4, as this is an exclusive title. The download and install size of Nioh 2 Update 1.07 is about 70 MB. You will see that the developers made some bug fixes and adjustments. Below you will the complete list of Nioh 2 Update 1.07 patch notes.

Fixed several bugs.

Game balance adjusted.

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the successful Nioh. This second part of the saga is, in fact, a prequel, telling us everything that happened before the first video game. Among the novelties, the possibility of adopting the power of these spiritual beings and using them in combat stand out.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will see that with Nioh 2 Update 1.04, they added the ability to easily increase the skill level of other weapons if the skill level of one weapon type is high, and the weapon proficiency requirements have been relaxed for some missions. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 500 MB.

In other news, Famitsu, the prestigious Japanese video game magazine, has recently announced its new weekly data regarding sales of hardware and physical software units. This time, the figures correspond to the days that go from March 9 to 15, 2020. During this period, Nioh 2 was revealed to be the big winner, experiencing a major debut on Sony’s console. For its part, Switch maintains the first position as the hardware preferred by users residing in Japan.

I remind you that Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Nioh 2 released on March 13, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.