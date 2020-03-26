We Might See Ash In Mortal Kombat 11 Says Warner Bros Leak

A recent post on Twitter has apparently leaked that we’ll be seeing Ash in Mortal Kombat 11. The leak is small, only part of the poster’s footer, but Ash, Evil Dead, and Army of Darkness are still clearly visible in the email that the tweet uses as proof that he’s coming.

Much like many of the characters that are added to Mortal Kombat as guest fighters, Ash Williams is one of the most well-known horror movie protagonists around. His shotgun, combined with his chainsaw arm, will definitely fit right in in the Mortal Kombat universe.

Ash was supposedly going to be in the game months ago, but might have been replaced by the Joker before he could be released. Either way, since the other Mortal Kombat DLC characters for now (Spawn, Joker, Sindel, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and the T-800) have been released, he may finally get his turn.

Since it’s been leaked now, we might get an Ash in Mortal Kombat 11 trailer soon, possibly as the first person to come in the next season of downloadable content for the game. We can likely expect a lot of references to the Evil Dead movies in his moveset, to say nothing of his trailer.

With Spawn just coming out a short while ago it will likely be a long time before we get any other DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 11, especially given the coronavirus. However, hopefully seeing Ash in Mortal Kombat 11 will make the wait worth it.

In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting for Ash to actually come out as a DLC character since the leaks originally dropped months ago, hopefully Ash will live up to all of your expectations. In the meantime, there’s plenty of other characters for you to brawl with in Mortal Kombat 11 right now. And since Spawn only came out recently, why not give him a go?